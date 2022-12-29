My husband and his family, Ukrainian Catholics, immigrated to the United States after World War II. We have always celebrated Christmas on or near Jan. 7, on the Julian calendar. Keeping this date made the family feel closer to celebrating with their beleaguered countrymen in Ukraine. When I would tell people who wished us Merry Christmas that we would be celebrating in January, many would say, “Oh, yes, Orthodox Christmas.” Well, no. We are not Orthodox but Eastern Rite Ukrainian Catholics. We have liked celebrating in January not only to feel closer to Ukraine but also because things seemed less hectic, less commercial, and it was more likely to snow in January.