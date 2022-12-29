Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Jan. 3, which begins the D.C. Council’s next two-year term of service, Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) will ask members to ratify his proposed reorganization of the council’s committee structure and his designation of committee chairs. Under Mendelson’s plan, every council member will chair a committee, except incoming members Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5). Mendelson’s proposals, however, have not encountered universal approval at city hall. Veteran Ward 7 council member and former mayor Vincent C. Gray (D) has asked that Mendelson reconsider his recommendations. Here’s why.

Gray regards Mendelson’s proposal as a demotion, one that seeks to remove him as chair of the council’s influential Health Committee (which Gray has chaired since 2017) and designate him as chair of a newly created panel limited to a health portfolio encompassing matters located east of the Anacostia River. Gray is also upset by the reasons for the shrinking of his responsibilities. In a “Dear Colleague” letter to council members, Gray said, “The Chairman told me that a number of you advocated for these changes and cited my personal health as your rationale.”

Indeed, in a meeting to announce the changes, Mendelson said his intent in making the change was “to accommodate [Gray’s] recovery and facilitate robust oversight while his hours and mobility are limited.”

What’s the health fuss all about?

A year ago in December, Gray had a stroke. He began immediate treatment for the stroke, and he said his neurologist and cardiologist cleared him to return to a full work schedule in June. In August, he tore his Achilles’ tendon. He underwent surgery to repair the tendon and started physical rehabilitation.

Gray said he has had no cognitive damage but has been seeing a speech therapist. He stated in his “Dear Colleague” letter and in a letter to his constituents, “Like many people who have had a stroke, at times my ability to communicate is not what it once was.” That, most likely, has been obvious to witnesses of council meetings. But, Gray added, “the speech therapist with whom I work is optimistic that I will continue to improve.”

“Let there be no misunderstanding,” Gray wrote. “I am well and have been cleared by my doctors for work and related activities.”

But Mendelson told me in a phone interview this week that “council members are concerned about Vince’s recovery and felt it would be better to give him a lighter load.”

And therein lies the rub. At least for me.

The council enacted the D.C. Human Rights Act (which apparently does not apply to lawmakers) that makes it unlawful to deprive residents of an equal opportunity to participate fully in all aspects of life in this city, including public service. Denying people the privileges of employment (job downgrading) based upon physical disability — speech from a stroke, decreased mobility caused by foot surgery — is a serious step. Stripping Gray — or anyone else for that matter — of job responsibilities based on whispering campaigns involving a person’s health seems contrary to the spirit if not letter of the act.

If there is an impairment that justifies reducing a worker’s responsibility — whether an office manager, trash collector or city official — ought not that impairment be medically determined by an acceptable medical source, such as treatment providers? Certainly not by co-workers rendering uninformed observations to the boss.

Gray has catalogued a list of activities achieved by his Health Committee since his return to work from his stroke, ranging from completing all performance and budget oversight hearings to moving legislation out of committee for full council action. If that record is subject to challenge, then those championing his removal from chairing the Health Committee should, as fully accountable public servants, publicly do so.

Concern for Gray’s full recovery is understandable and laudable. So, too, is fair workplace performance evaluation. Well intentioned but incomplete and uniformed judgments should have no standing in the workplace, including the D.C. Council.

Council members have much to think about come Jan. 3.

