I enjoyed reading the Dec. 23 Style article “ The big ‘Asian American’ question .” For once, someone has tried to explain that not all “Asians” are from China, Japan or the Korean Peninsula. The article included Southeast Asians and South Asians as Asian, which is good, but it did not go far enough, literally.

A little more than a decade ago, a prominent, local company that marketed to several federal government agencies had been advertising its expertise on D.C.’s WTOP radio station as offering communications services “from Asia to Afghanistan.” How many Americans (or even Asian Americans) know that there’s also a Central Asia and a West Asia? People from Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which used to be in the former Soviet Union, are Asian. And people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen and many other Middle Eastern countries are Asian, too. What about Israel? Israel is also a part of West Asia. And what about Turkey, which has been negotiating accession to the European Union for decades? Well, only 3 percent of Turkey’s landmass and 10 percent of its people are in Europe; the rest are in Asia. So, who is an “Asian American”? Go figure!