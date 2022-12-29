Under the Trump administration, I was heartbroken when I read of immigration officials separating children from their parents when they crossed into the United States and failing to keep accurate records of the children and parents. Now I read in the Dec. 25 news article “Ukrainians struggle to reclaim children stolen by Russia” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has encouraged the Russian troops and administration to steal Ukrainian children and put them into the Russian adoption system.
Both are unimaginable cruelties.
Robert Finkelstein, Reston