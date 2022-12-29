The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The unimaginable cruelty in Ukraine echoes horrors in the U.S.

December 29, 2022 at 2:38 p.m. EST
The courtyard of the Kherson regional children's home in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 25. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Under the Trump administration, I was heartbroken when I read of immigration officials separating children from their parents when they crossed into the United States and failing to keep accurate records of the children and parents. Now I read in the Dec. 25 news article “Ukrainians struggle to reclaim children stolen by Russia” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has encouraged the Russian troops and administration to steal Ukrainian children and put them into the Russian adoption system.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Both are unimaginable cruelties.

Robert Finkelstein, Reston

Loading...