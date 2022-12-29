I was grieved to learn that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was likely responsible for three buses of migrants sent unannounced to Vice President Harris’s residence. Adding insult to injury was that it was Christmas Eve and those who were sent were not provided with clothing suitable for the freezing temperatures D.C. was experiencing. It is especially egregious when considering the fact many of the migrants come from tropical climates. I’m not certain what Mr. Abbott was thinking, but I am clear that his actions were spiteful and petty with no regard that these are human beings, regardless of how they happen to come to this country.