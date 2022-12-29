The Dec. 26 news article “Lost loved ones from 7 cities in America’s homicide crisis” raised the question of why we are allowing this to happen.
Further, it is time to stop acquiescing to right-wing window dressing that appeases rural appetites for military-style rifles, semiautomatic handguns, vetting processes that do not work, laws that allow guardians, parents or relatives of shooters to go free with a slap on the wrist, and gun laws that have been stretched to limits never intended by our Founding Fathers. Until we are willing to examine this crisis the same way we have examined the opioid crisis, we will not find a solution.
Ray Orem, Richmond