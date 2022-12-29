It’s because “we the people” have been taken out of the political narrative that controls the homicide crisis. The “political narrative” has for too long been controlled by special interest groups (the National Rifle Association), rural Republican politicians, gun and ammunition manufacturers, and members of Congress who represent a constituency that dilutes the will of the people where the crisis occurs. Unless “we the people” are willing to dilute the power of congressional representatives by increasing the number of congressional districts, the crisis will continue.

Further, it is time to stop acquiescing to right-wing window dressing that appeases rural appetites for military-style rifles, semiautomatic handguns, vetting processes that do not work, laws that allow guardians, parents or relatives of shooters to go free with a slap on the wrist, and gun laws that have been stretched to limits never intended by our Founding Fathers. Until we are willing to examine this crisis the same way we have examined the opioid crisis, we will not find a solution.