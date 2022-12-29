Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When considering the ongoing disaster at Southwest Airlines, keep in mind that when things go this wrong, there’s almost never just one explanation. Years ago, psychologist James Reason likened our defenses against catastrophe to layers of Swiss cheese: Each slice has holes in it, but if you stack enough of them together, the holes almost never line up, so you still have an effective barrier. There’s a temptation on those rare occasions when everything does line up disastrously to pick one of the holes and dub it the “real” cause. But it would be more accurate to say that it was everything all at once.

As with Southwest, which has canceled more than 13,000 flights, leaving holiday travelers and their bags stranded across the country. When I was in business school, the company was practically a mandatory case study because of its legendary efficiency. Now, it has suffered one of the worst meltdowns in industry history. On Tuesday, the company announced that two-thirds of scheduled flights would be canceled, essentially a hard reboot of the whole system.

How did it come to this? If I had to pick only one factor — one hole in the cheese — it would be staffing. That’s hardly Southwest’s only problem, but it’s probably the one problem that made all the others worse.

The operational efficiency and brand loyalty that made Southwest a case study were built on a foundation of human capital. You can’t run a finely tuned productivity machine with disgruntled, undertrained employees who are phoning it in; you need teams that work together well and solve problems on the fly. Southwest has long been known for its strong corporate culture; as Gary Leff of the indispensable View From the Wing blog told me, “Front-line people, from gate agents to flight attendants, at Southwest Airlines usually seem to like their jobs, which can be a contrast from other carriers.”

Companies that are good at getting the best out of their employees sometimes underinvest in other aspects of the business, because they can get away with it, relying on their workforce to patch any holes in the system. (A corollary of Reason’s Swiss cheese model is that you can often make bad decisions for quite a while before they catch up with you.) That can turn into a problem if the workforce itself has holes in it. And during the pandemic, some big ones opened up at Southwest.

In February 2020, the airline employed 62,436 people. Eighteen months later, that number had fallen to 54,512. It has since recovered, and then some; the latest data show a workforce of more than 66,000. But Leff noted that almost a fifth of those people joined the company within the past year. It takes time to integrate a workforce shift of this size — especially at a complicated operation like an airline.

That’s not unique to Southwest — many airlines shaved their payrolls as air traffic plummeted and now have to rebuild them. But it might have mattered more for Southwest because other peculiarities of the company’s operations threw up unique challenges: a point-to-point operational model that makes it more likely problems at one airport will cascade throughout the system; notably short turnaround times that get the most out of the company’s planes during normal times, but leave little buffer for extended delays; and a badly outdated system for assigning crews that seems to have required a lot of manual fine-tuning.

Then the holes began to line up, one by one. The holiday travel boom. Vicious weather that slowed operations at multiple airports. A slew of respiratory viruses ripping through the workforce. All of it put pressure on the system, which had apparently become nearly intolerable by Dec. 21, when the company was threatening to fire Denver ground crew members who called in sick without a note from a doctor they had seen. Telemedicine visits, the memo added, wouldn’t count.

Eventually something broke, and then everything broke, especially the system for assigning crews. Employees had to phone in to figure out where to go — only the phone lines jammed, and they couldn’t get through. According to Marty St. George, chief commercial officer of LATAM Airlines, time spent on hold counts against the Federal Aviation Administration work-hour limits — so crews could time out just trying to get their work schedule and then have to take a mandatory rest period before they could legally fly.

“There’s a lot of institutional knowledge that was lost during the pandemic,” said Leff. “Lack of experience and lack of systems hit a perfect storm of bad weather, insufficient staffing redundancy, and sick call-outs … it all snowballed.”

There is, of course, no way to run the counterfactual and see how Southwest’s 2019 workforce would have performed in this crisis. But one suspects they’d have done a lot better with more years working together under their belts.

One also suspects there are other snowballs out there; airlines are not the only sector that cut payrolls during the pandemic. Fortunately, there are few other industries where snowballs can cascade to an avalanche as quickly and dramatically as they do in transportation. Unfortunately, no matter where the snowballs are headed next, we’re likely to notice they’re rolling only after they’ve already grown big enough to do considerable damage.

