Limiting this list to 10 was extremely difficult, so here are a few dishonorable mentions: Biden engaged in weak public hand-wringing at a Democratic fundraiser about his fears Putin might start a nuclear war. He fecklessly depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gas prices before the midterm elections. He did not deliver on his promised support for Afghan women or for women rising up in Iran. And after promising to put his “whole soul” into uniting the country, he compared Republicans to racists, segregationists and traitors.