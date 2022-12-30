Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I heard the first cough as I settled into my seat on a British Airways flight from London to Boston. It had a furtive, apologetic air, but it was followed by a bolder cough from another part of the cabin. It was as though the pilot had just turned off the “no upper-respiratory infections” sign. The soundtrack for the rest of my flight was a symphony of hacking coughs, reverberating sniffles and extravagant sneezes. That’s when I knew, really knew, that the pandemic era was over.

Yes, I’m aware that covid-19 is still with us, still killing. But so it will be for the foreseeable future. People are simply no longer willing to treat it as an emergency requiring extraordinary measures. For better or worse — and despite the best efforts of many well-intentioned holdouts — 2022 was when we collectively decided it was time to go back to normal.

Almost, anyway. “Back” is misleading because we haven’t returned to the normal of 2019. Covid has left a permanent mark, as viruses sometimes do, and normal will never be quite the same again.

Advertisement

I don’t have to tell you that work looks different, because there’s a good chance you’re reading this as you work from home. According to Kastle, which provides security systems for workplaces, daily office attendance in some of the nation’s largest cities currently averages about half of pre-pandemic levels. Washington,, D.C., is slightly below average. This is no longer about people who are afraid of getting sick; it’s about a workforce that has discovered how sweet life can be without a daily commute.

Follow Megan McArdle 's opinions Follow

Nor do I have to tell you that this means major changes for cities. Weekday foot traffic in downtowns remains about one-third below 2019 levels, and public transit ridership averages about two-thirds of what it was. This suggests a permanent shift in the way cities are organized, with daily economic activity moving toward the peripheries, including exurbs at distances that would be intolerably far from downtown for a daily commute but manageable for going to the office once or twice a week. Cities will need to redesign large swathes of their urban centers around residential and leisure activities rather than 9-to-5 workdays, and adjust their tax codes and spending accordingly.

The federal government will also have to grapple with a new economic normal, or rather an old one: The era of seemingly permanent fiscal and monetary expansion has officially ended. It might have once seemed as though governments could borrow literally any amount of money, relying on central banks to keep interest rates low. Soaring inflation has put those fantasies to rest.

Advertisement

It was certainly nice while it lasted. Easy money boosted home values, financed Silicon Valley start-ups (which gave us cab rides and streaming entertainment at below-cost prices), and freed politicians from having to negotiate difficult trade-offs. Now, tech companies are tightening their belts, the housing market is semi-frozen, and budget politics stands to get uglier as politicians are forced to actually pay for the goodies they want to dispense.

A happier political counternote is that cancel culture seems to be passing out of fashion. In hindsight, it is clear that the most ferocious phase coincided with the height of the pandemic, when everyone had nothing to do but doomscroll and get into fights on social media. Now, we’re out in the world again and, in 2022, people who once kept silent out of sympathy or fear started reconsidering, broaching taboo topics, even engaging in some public eye-rolling.

I would like to tell you that this is all happening because we’re just too dang busy rediscovering the real-world things we enjoy doing with other humans, leaving no time to fight about ideological differences that have been magnified through the lens of a computer screen. But I’m not sure that’s the case.

Advertisement

Though leisure, sleep and household activities all increased significantly during the pandemic, socializing decreased even more and, anecdotally, it feels as if there is still much less going on out than there used to be, even though my social circles skew heavily toward “vaxed and relaxed.” A significant share of poll respondents still tell Morning Consult that they are uncomfortable with public activities, from flying to going on a date.

Which brings me to the final change we will all be living with for a while: a broad erosion of public trust in one another, and in the experts who were supposed to be running things. Yes, that shift is most pronounced among Republicans, but among people of my acquaintance, even many Democrats no longer seem quite so deferential to once beloved authority figures such as teachers unions and public health officials, especially compared with the height of the pandemic. Some of that skepticism is deserved, but it is terribly costly — for example, I worry that skepticism about covid vaccines might be mutating into a broader wariness about childhood vaccinations. Experts desperately need to regain their authority from a public that watched their failures live and in real time.

Advertisement

This is far from impossible. After all, one of the good things about our new normal is biomedical innovation. The pandemic showed us so many ways the old systems could be improved, from real-time collaboration to innovative funding models to streamlined clinical trials and approval processes. If the scientific community can give us more of that and less of the fringe politics and ham-fisted attempts at manipulation, I expect that it will regain much of the confidence lost during the pandemic, even if it takes a while.

But then, it’s going to take us a while to become as confident as we were about almost everything in 2019. We may be out and about, but we have had a major shock, and we’re probably going to remain a little shaky for some time to come.

GiftOutline Gift Article