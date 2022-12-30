Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Dec. 26 editorial “A clever plan to open up and clean up the Chesapeake”: Thanks to the Clean Water Act, more attention, analysis, planning, creation of governmental and nongovernmental institutions and regulations, and investment have been made in the Chesapeake Bay than in any comparable water body in the world. All involved in the process and the leaders of the bay states have declared victory more than once, and each time they eventually realized their prized solutions and management regimes had not worked. There are many reasons for this, but the same process and thinking repeated, with the same aspirations, have led to the same result. Is it that the darned bay is simply not cooperating with us? Or has something been fundamentally wrong with our thinking — and perhaps even training — about how such very difficult environmental problems should be addressed?

After decades of working on these problems around the country and elsewhere, I came to realize the limits of centralized, top-down approaches. As director of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1999 to 2016, I advocated that a decentralized bottom-up process blended with a centralized orchestration was perhaps the only way to arrest the bay’s decline. Such solutions take time and patience, commodities that are not in great supply today.

Advertisement

The bill proposed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) essentially contains the seeds for crafting bottom-up solutions — by empowering community- and place-based coalitions — to help resolve environmental problems over large areas such as the Chesapeake Bay. It clearly recognizes that to add another comprehensive top-down federal jurisdiction would only distract everyone from the good things they were already doing, even though the bay is continuing to decline. Much of the nation’s governing environmental legislation since the 1972 Clean Water Act has driven top-down “big government” approaches — the only way Congress could perceive addressing the national environmental crises of the 1970s.

Almost a decade ago, we began small steps to create an alternative place-based community management approach in the bay now embodied in the Van Hollen-Sarbanes bill. This fledging attempt identified historically important maritime heritage sites and the communities that value them in the bay. The recently designated Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary was the first on this list. It took more than a decade to create. It is exactly the type of site the bill proposes.

For the Van Hollen-Sarbanes bill to deliver, the process of selecting, designating and opening sites must be greatly accelerated. The bill must create a logic of urgency. The glacial movement of bureaucracy — federal and state — is this bill’s primary enemy and will defeat its intent if it is not given special authority to overcome it. Residents of the bay deserve more than another “business as usual” implementation scheme. The bay itself will only cooperate if we change “our tune” — pursuing effective bottom-up community-based solutions.

Daniel J. Basta, Silver Spring

GiftOutline Gift Article