My flight to California on Christmas morning was canceled — yes, it was on Southwest . I struggled to find another flight but found one (on a different airline) for Dec. 27. That was canceled. I was painfully sad and angry to know that I would not see two of my sons, their wives and five grandchildren for Christmas.

The bad weather just before Christmas didn’t just affect people who had hoped to travel. Buffalo is a city that knows how to handle snow, but it was hit with “a once-in-a-generation” storm that killed dozens of people. I don’t think it will be “once.” This is climate change. We have to change our ways or this disaster will be repeated many times.