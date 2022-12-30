Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) originally proposed spending hundreds of millions of Virginia tax dollars to entice the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia. What that investment would have bought was kind of a mystery. See, the team didn’t actually own the land. The team owned an option to purchase. That option included surrounding acreage for commercial development. Maybe billions of dollars’ worth.

I guess there was not sufficient interest in Mr. Youngkin’s public subsidy of a billion-dollar NFL team at the expense of the Virginia taxpayer. Now, as the Dec. 27 editorial “ Unfit and unapologetic, Mr. Snyder needs to go ” noted, he wants to spend $500,000 on “planning” and an evaluation of “potential economic incentives” to get the team to build a stadium in the commonwealth.

As a Virginia taxpayer, I believe the appropriate place for the new stadium would be in D.C. I welcome the fact that D.C. is willing to pick up the tab. Alternatively, St. Louis needs a team. Maybe the Washington Football Team, whatever its name, will sneak out in the dead of night. Could happen. St. Louis got a good settlement from the NFL and the Rams.