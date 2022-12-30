“ Santos acknowledges ‘résumé embellishment’ but says little about wealth ,” the Dec. 27 news article about George Santos, who was recently elected to the House from New York, did a good job on the facts, but it neglected to mention a terribly important Supreme Court interpretation of a line from the Constitution that I regularly teach to my U.S. history students.

At the end of the article, Fred Zeidman, a GOP donor who sits on the Republican Jewish Coalition’s board of directors, was quoted as saying, “But I certainly think that the leadership of the Republican Party has an obligation not to seat someone that is obviously totally phony.” Alas, more than 50 years ago, in Powell v. McCormack, the court said the House’s power not to seat an elected member (by majority vote) must rest on the constitutional requirements of office (age, length of citizenship, residence, duly elected, other federal office) alone. Mr. Santos’s repulsive lying behavior, sadly, has nothing to do with any of the constitutional requirements of office. The House certainly can “expel” him with a two-thirds vote (fat chance!), but otherwise the constituency that elected him is stuck with him for two years, until it votes him out.