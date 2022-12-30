Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Megan McArdle wrote her Dec. 26 op-ed, “When owning does make better sense than renting,” from the perspective of a 49-year-old successful, upper-middle-class journalist who, in the course of her young and middle-aged adulthood, has transitioned from being a renter to a homeowner. Her analysis of that transition was logical but omitted any mention of what lies ahead in the next decades. That is understandable, as it’s not yet part of her experience. However, others should recognize that her validation of the choice to be a homeowner times out.

A house ages along with its owner and, after 30 — or 50 — years, suffers similar interior and exterior maintenance issues, often very expensive and hard to sort out. In a traditional single-family home, the stairs become a challenge and risk to homeowners in their 70s or 80s, turning the home into a prison for some. Absent financial resources, or the channels to deploy them, to make the home accessible, the chores doable and the repairs imaginable, the homeowners’ safety and quality of life might deteriorate and their social connections fail. The task of clearing out a lifetime’s accumulated possessions and detritus is overwhelming mentally and emotionally, so moving becomes unthinkable. These problems and tasks then devolve upon their children, if they have them.

I reluctantly sold my house in my 70s, then unexpectedly morphed into a grateful renter. There are many ways to enjoy aging, or at least to minimize the more intractable burdens. Renting is one of them.

Jane Lang, Washington

Michelle Singletary, who advocated renting in her Dec. 18 Business column, “5 reasons you (still) shouldn’t buy a house,” and Megan McArdle, who advocated buying in her Dec. 26 op-ed, “When owning does make better sense than renting,” could both be right.

Thirty-six years ago, I bought a house on Capitol Hill and sold it 17 years later for five times what I paid for it. This was not because I was a shrewd real estate investor but, rather, because I was lucky enough to have purchased the right house in the right neighborhood for the right price at the right time with the right real estate agent.

In the early 1970s, I had bought three houses that provided modest financial returns when I sold them by the mid-1980s. During that period, real estate values grew moderately. I bought the Capitol Hill house in 1986, just as the real estate market was starting to accelerate, and sold it in 2003, while the market was still growing rapidly. I sold that house because my wife and I were moving into a new house in southern Maryland that we had just built. Twelve years later, in 2015, my wife and I sold that dream house for less than it cost to build.

There is no hard-and-fast rule as to whether renting or buying is financially preferable. That decision needs to be made in the context of the buyer’s age, health, financial condition, likely job mobility, the economy and mortgage rates. Currently, with higher interest rates, Ms. Singletary would seem to have the stronger argument for renting. However, Ms. McArdle’s arguments regarding the long-term financial benefits of buying are also compelling. Under the right circumstances, a home buyer could realize a windfall, but there are no guarantees.

Len Zuza, Solomons, Md.

