I resolve to neither renew old New Year’s resolutions nor add any new ones. I do, however, fervently wish that 2023 will bring about a reckoning between Donald Trump and the law; that in the new year, the former president will be called to account for betraying his oath of office — and, if there is sufficient evidence to prove he has committed other crimes, that he be indicted. Neither is too much to hope for, and both are much desired. Trump, divisive and demagogic at home and pro-autocratic regimes abroad, is the greatest scourge on public service in the United States’ 21st century.

Among U.S. presidents, Trump stands out most for his dereliction of duty.

His oath was simple and direct: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

But on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol — the symbol of U.S. democracy — was assaulted by a mob summoned to Washington by him, Trump did nothing.

It was the most violent domestic attack on the U.S. government since the Civil War. There it was: a mob seeking to delay and disrupt a joint session of Congress empowered by the Constitution to transfer presidential power.

This is not after-the-fact guesswork. We learned what happened not only from the report by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, but also through our own eyes and ears.

Trump supporters were seen assembling on the Capitol grounds and the Ellipse. We saw mobs removing police fencing and clearing out areas so their fellow rioters could access restricted Capitol grounds.

It was not our imagination: We witnessed mobs clashing with and overtaking the police. We saw them storming the Capitol building, climbing scaffolding and smashing windows. We saw one carrying a full-size Confederate battle flag into the building.

We learned, to our horror, as viewers and listeners, that Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House and Senate leaders, and the rest of Congress were evacuating the Capitol and hiding in their offices or wherever they could find safe space and protection.

No one needed to tell us: We watched for hours as law enforcement, including a large contingent of courageous D.C. police officers, fought to clear the mob of insurrectionists out of the Capitol and off its grounds.

The president of the United States watched, too.

But now, because of the Jan. 6 committee’s report, we know so much more.

We know that from the time Trump finished his speech at the Ellipse in which he announced his intentions to join his mob of supporters in a march to the Capitol, he was aware of efforts in the House Chamber to delay the electoral count and overturn the election.

Trump knew, as did we, that violent mobs were marauding the Capitol. He knew because his advisers and family members tried and tried to get him to tell the mob to leave the Capitol. And he would not.

Only after it became clear that violent insurrection would not stop the certification of the electoral vote did Trump release a video telling rioters to go home.

As commander in chief, Trump had the capacity to marshal the power of the U.S. government to stop the blatant attack on a constitutional process. For more than three hours — 187 minutes, as the committee clocked it — Trump sat back and didn’t lift a finger.

Despite his sworn obligation to “protect and defend the Constitution,” Trump shamefully and shamelessly violated his oath.

What kind of political party would ever again put forward for public office such a betrayer of the Constitution? The Republican Party, if it stands for anything, should work up its nerve and tell Trump, “Thus far and no further.”

In addition, Trump and federal criminal statutes could have a day of reckoning in 2023.

The Jan. 6 committee, concluding an 18-month investigation, said Trump did more than sit in the White House and sulk on Jan. 6.

In a referral of criminal charges to the Justice Department, the committee said that the former president, among other things, incited or assisted the Jan. 6 insurrection and obstructed an official proceeding of Congress. The committee unanimously agreed to the referral.

More to the point, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations that involve Trump: First, whether there was any unlawful interference with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the electoral college vote, and second, the alleged mishandling of classified documents and other presidential records and possible obstruction of an investigation.

Trump is up to his eyeballs in both.

Partisan GOP grousing and Trump’s witch-hunt claims notwithstanding, the Garland-led Justice Department can be expected to follow the facts and the law in reaching decisions about Trump and his confederates.

Here’s hoping 2023 will see Trump meeting at the bar of justice, with verdicts to follow.

