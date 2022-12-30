The Dec. 26 front-page article “ Iowa teen navigates life as transgender Christian ” helps us understand that we are on this Earth to learn, to grow and to love. Any “religion” that is judgmental, condemning and intolerant goes against the command of all authentic religions of compassion.

Sid High’s family story shows an important distinction between a narrow religion and the embracing love of the universe, which is also accessible as a personal, empowering love for each of us. My family has been blessed with beautiful grandchildren, one of whom is a creative and kind transgender boy. He (they) has been a catalyst for us to grow in our understanding of the world.