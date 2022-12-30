Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 200,000 besieged Afghans and Ukrainians were rescued and brought to this country under “humanitarian parole” in 2022. As their time to legally remain in that status runs out, they face horrendous consequences unless help comes soon. Appropriations for Adjustment Acts for both groups were proposed by the Biden administration but excluded in the recent end-of-year omnibus legislation; therefore, the Afghans and Ukrainians await a questionable future in the next Congress.

Almost unprecedented private support exists for both groups in this country, as reported by the Dec. 19 news article “Retired officers press for Afghan act” and Karyna Falko’s Dec. 26 letter, “A Ukrainian refugee deadline.” Of the Afghans, Adm. Mike Mullen said, “If anything should be above politics, this should be it.” Of the Ukrainians, Ms. Falko said, “Because of the dates we arrived, we are not eligible for either temporary protected status or the Uniting for Ukraine program.” Both groups would be subject to deportation unless help arrives.

The United States made promises to both groups but is falling short. For the sake of humanity, it is essential that our nation keep its word. Either Congress must immediately approve Adjustment Acts for Afghans and Ukrainians, or both groups should immediately be awarded refugee status under the provisions of the 1980 Refugee Act (which would provide permanence, status and necessary support without additional authorizing legislation).

James N. Purcell Jr., Columbia

The writer was director general of the U.N. International Organization for Migration from 1988 to 1998 and was a director of the State Department’s refugee programs.

