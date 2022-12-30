Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Dec. 29 Thursday Opinion essay by Bruce Ackerman and Gerard Magliocca, “Use the 14th Amendment on Trump”: Let’s leave aside the challenge of achieving a simple majority in favor of executing the partisan proposal by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) to essentially determine via the courts former president Donald Trump’s eligibility for office under the disqualification clause and persuading the conservative Supreme Court to uphold such a disqualification. Let’s not forget that Trump has already been impeached and acquitted by Congress for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot. Bringing this question up one more time reeks of a second political trial.

I would be concerned with the precedent of disqualifying future candidates like this.. Our Constitution sets a much higher burden of a two-thirds majority for removal from office; disqualification should not be any different. Though there is no doubt Jefferson Davis had committed treason by leading an armed rebellion against the United States, legally speaking, treason is far from clear-cut with Mr. Trump and his role in the Capitol riot.

The reason to hold a former president accountable is to reinforce that nobody is above the law. House Democrats won’t be sending that message by proposing to circumvent Mr. Trump’s right to due process.

The American people are exhausted by this debate. At this point, the best course of action would be to trust the American people to determine the answer to this question one more time, just as they did in 2020 and 2022.

Srikanth Pallavaram Srinivasan, Lilburn, Ga.

