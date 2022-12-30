I was pleased to see the Dec. 24 news article on the role of wireless companies in transmitting emergency alerts to the public in times of natural disasters [“ With no cell service, some are left disconnected in storms ”]. Since 2012, consumers have received more than 70,000 alerts. And wireless companies make substantial investments in their networks every year — $35 billion in capital expenditures in 2021 alone — to ensure that those alerts get to their intended recipients.

More than 99 percent of U.S. households have wireless coverage, and wireless companies are adding more home broadband subscribers than their wired competitors. With the industry investing heavily to close the digital divide, Congress sought to complement those efforts in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which included a $42 billion broadband grant program administered by the Commerce Department. Unfortunately, the Commerce Department’s rules favor wired deployments over wireless, even where a wireless network is faster and less expensive to deploy and where wireless can be a lifesaver for consumers such as those featured in the article.