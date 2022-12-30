Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mr. Zelensky stated that “just like the battle of Saratoga, the fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and for freedom.”

If Mr. Zelensky’s sole aim had been to point out that Americans had to fight for freedom, he would have cited the Battle of Yorktown. As the last major land battle of the war, Yorktown paved the way for the Treaty of Paris that ended the war.

By citing Saratoga, Mr. Zelensky conveyed a more immediate and important message. Although France provided the former American colonies with much-needed supplies, French Foreign Minister Charles Gravier, count de Vergennes hesitated before committing military aid. America’s envoy, Benjamin Franklin, used news of the victories at the battles of Saratoga to convince the French, especially Vergennes, that the British could be defeated.

Just as the French concluded after the battles of Saratoga that the Americans could win the war, with assistance from France, Mr. Zelensky made the case that Ukraine can win the war against Russia with continued assistance from the United States.

It is impressive that Mr. Zelensky cited this historical event in his appeal to Congress to provide increased aid to Ukraine.

Ralph D. Nurnberger, Arlington

David Von Drehle’s analogy with the historical context of Volodymyr Zelensky to that of Abraham Lincoln, while romantic as it beats the drums of war all the more vigorously, missed some qualitative caveats. Lincoln put his life on the line quite literally “dedicated to the proposition [for his “nation” that] all men are created equal.” Mr. Zelensky strives and pleads and subjects the whole world to war’s devastation with him in his zeal for ownership of Ukraine.

When it comes right down to it, rhetorically Mr. Zelensky is fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin over which history has greater validity, the old or the new. Lincoln went back 87 years, Mr. Zelensky but 31. Yes, neither leader folded in the perilous struggle, but considering the onerous costs of war, the benefits had better be worth it for everybody involved.

The Ukraine-Russia war can be readily ended. Compromise for President Lincoln would have been sacrificing the United States as a dream for the world ever after to come to realize a life where each person has a chance to live on equal footing with his fellow person. Compromise for Mr. Zelensky would mean, what? That Ukrainians couldn’t be chief executives until they rose up and threw off the shackles of a state-controlled economy, as did the Russians in history’s grandest bloodless revolution ever? On the other side of that coin, compromise for Mr. Putin means jeopardizing his nation’s existential security.

Finally, I stopped believing in the domino theory long ago. Mr. Zelensky is today's bandwagon propelled by this pseudo doctrine.

Daniel Evans, Reston

