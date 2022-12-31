Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pete Saunders is an urban planner in the Chicago area and the editor-publisher of the Corner Side Yard, an urbanist blog. The recent Christmas blizzard in Buffalo was one for the ages, dropping more than 50 inches of snow — and putting the city over 100 inches for the season, a bit more than its average annual total. Now many Buffalo residents are making legitimate complaints about how unevenly the weather and the snow have affected Black and White residents.

Most tragically, Black people have been overrepresented among the dead. Community leaders point out that Buffalo’s whiter neighborhoods and suburbs were better prepared for the weather. And in the aftermath of the storm, their streets were cleared of snow more quickly than those in Black neighborhoods.

This is hardly a new phenomenon. It is how structural racism — some call it “racism without racists” — works. In many cities, patterns established during the bygone days of virulent, interpersonal racism remain embedded in the infrastructure, and these become most evident in times of crisis. Buffalo is only the most recent illustration.

Advertisement

Great Lakes cities are as familiar with segregation as they are with snow. The region is well-represented on lists of the country’s most segregated cities, especially when it comes to Black-White segregation. Which city is the most segregated? It doesn’t matter. Sometimes it’s Detroit. Or Milwaukee. Or Chicago. Or Cleveland. Others in the broader region are not exempt: St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and, yes, Buffalo. All have troubling legacies of segregation. And all suffer economically as a result.

This is rooted in the arrival of Black Southerners to Northern cities in the early 20th century — escaping Jim Crow violence and seeking manufacturing jobs — and efforts by White city leaders to impose space between the migrants and themselves. Over decades, an array of policies — restrictive deed covenants, exclusionary zoning, redlining, “blockbusting,” public housing and interstate highway development, among others — formed a starkly segregated region.

To be sure, the Rust Belt is not the only part of the United States with separate neighborhoods for Blacks and Whites. Crises have exposed similar disparities in the South and West — for example, Houston’s uneven recovery from Hurricane Harvey and the decades-in-the-making water crisis in Jackson, Miss.

Advertisement

Racism embedded in city maps and unequal treatment cannot be undone overnight, of course. But one first step is to acknowledge its effects and see that they have political consequences.

Consider what happened in Chicago nearly 44 years ago. In January 1979, a series of snowstorms pummeled the city, and by the end of the month a record 47 inches of snow lay on the ground, rapidly turning into compacted ice and crippling the city’s transit system. Snow piled up on tracks caused trains to break down, rendering service infrequent at best. Especially hard hit was the Dan Ryan Line (now the Red Line), a major transit artery for the city’s South Side. At that time, the Dan Ryan Line was connected to the Lake Street Line (now the Green Line), which serves the city’s West Side. The two lines connected Chicago’s largest Black communities with downtown.

The Chicago Transit Authority, straining to remove snow from tracks, established a temporary express service on the Lake-Dan Ryan combination for three days. The move made sense: Shutting down the entire system for even one day would mean a drastic loss of revenue. But Mayor Michael Bilandic didn’t consider how South and West Side residents would see it. For three days, Black Chicagoans watched trains packed with Whites whiz by on a direct trip from the 95th Street or Harlem Avenue terminals to the Loop.

Advertisement

In late February, they took their anger to the polls, coalescing behind candidate Jane Byrne in the mayoral primary and bumping Bilandic out of office. It can be argued that the movement that eventually elected Harold Washington as Chicago’s first Black mayor in 1983 started with the blizzards of ’79.

Clearly, unequal support for Black and White neighborhoods is not uniquely a Buffalo problem. Nor can it be solved simply by electing Black leaders. Buffalo has had a Black mayor, Byron Brown, since 2006. Black voters have long since learned that solving a systemic problem requires far more than changing who’s in office.

Eliminating structural racism will require individual acknowledgement of its effects, a deep and society-wide shift in thinking about urban planning, and leaders who can steer their cities toward equity and inclusion.

GiftOutline Gift Article