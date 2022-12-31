Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The people of Hong Kong are greeting New Year’s Eve with a mixture of excitement, relief and a fair degree of uncertainty. The government is finally lifting most covid-related restrictions after nearly three seemingly interminable years. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, workers began removing the ubiquitous vaccine QR code scanning machines, which had verified people’s vaccine status (proof of vaccination was required for entry to most premises during much of the pandemic). Then the WhatsApp messages and questions began flying on the group chat of the Club Managers' Association (which represents more than three dozen of the private members' clubs in Hong Kong): “Can we open saunas and steam rooms?” “What about the breakfast buffet?”

At the Hong Kong branch of Soho House, the upscale London-based private members' club chain, a receptionist was working the front desk. “I’ve been having the same conversation all morning,” she said. “'Oh, do we have to scan? We don’t have to scan?’”

One local Soho House member from Scotland, riding the elevator up to the 29th-floor bar and sitting room and still in her morning workout gear, exulted: “Oh, it’s soooo good! I went to the coffee shop this morning and it was so nice” not to have to scan in or show a vaccine pass.

But the dropping of almost all pandemic restrictions, here and in mainland China to the north, also meant there was a citywide shortage of Panadol and other over-the-counter pain and fever medication. Shelves were empty across the city, with no word on when new supplies might arrive. Buyers were stockpiling medicine, often to ship to family and friends inside China, which is experiencing a widespread coronavirus outbreak affecting millions.

“Out of stock, until maybe next year,” said a pharmacist at the Hong Kong Po Ying Medicine Co. on Wing Lok Street. “It’s all gone to the north!”

The story was the same a few doors down at the Superb Health Pharmacy. “Panadol out of stock,” the clerk said, shrugging.

The city’s two main drugstore chains, Mannings and Watsons, also saw empty shelves where fever medicine used to be. “Temporarily Out of Stock” signs were at most of the Mannings stores in Sheung Wan district and Central, downtown.

Another sign at Mannings warned of a “Special Notice of Purchase Limit.” It said, “Due to a sudden surge in demand, to better serve the needs of our customers, each customer can purchase 2 units of below in one single transaction.” The sign hardly seemed needed. The shelf below was empty of Panadol, cherry chewable Panadol for children, Panadol ActiFast, Panadol Cold and Flu, Advance Paramol tablets and other local medicines for respiratory disorders.

If Panadol had already flown off the shelves, one item that couldn’t be given away was the coronavirus rapid antigen home self-test kits, known as RAT. Until today, a photo of a recent RAT was required to enter any bar or any restaurant where more than a dozen people would be seated. Special events — banquets, cocktail parties — required a negative RAT for entry. The RATs had become so ubiquitous that even private dinner hosts would ask their guests to RSVP with a WhatsApp photo of a negative RAT.

But today? Never mind.

At several Japan Home Centre (JHC) all-purpose shops around Hong Kong, RAT tests were stacked up by the entrances, mostly untouched despite deeply discounted prices. At one JHC outlet in Central, newly arrived RAT tests were sitting in a plastic bin next to discounted miniature fake Christmas trees.

In the Lan Kwai Fong dining and entertainment district, I ventured up to see the proprietor of the Lucky Thai restaurant and several other eateries on Wing Wah Lane. I last went to see him in October to gauge how nearly three years of anti-covid restrictions had battered the local economy. Then, the proprietor was glum. Most of his restaurants and bars were closed for lack of customers, and the surrounding street was desolate, a sea of empty outlets “For Lease” signs.

Hong Kong is a city that thrives on tourism, and since the mid-2000s, most of the tourists have come from mainland China. But since early 2020, the border was mostly shut and the usual flood of tourists to the popular entertainment zone had been reduced to virtually zero.

Today, the proprietor, standing outside Lucky Thai, was upbeat and brimming. “It’s all gone,” he said of the past three years of restrictions. “We’re looking forward to it.” He didn’t expect a big change right away, he said. New Year’s Eve might bring back the crowds. But he was most looking forward to early January, when Hong Kong’s border with mainland China will finally reopen, and Chinese tourists might come flooding back.

“First 5,000 a day, then 10,000, then maybe 20,000,” he said, smiling. “Hopefully, we’re looking forward to the new year.”

Hong Kong is not quite back to normal. The city remains one of the few places in the world where wearing a face mask is required by law even outdoors, under penalty of a hefty fine. Police used to aggressively hand out tickets to bare-faced transgressors.

Today, this correspondent crisscrossed the city with a face mask dangling loosely under his chin. A group of uniformed police officers passing on a foot patrol in Central looked and only smiled.

There’s still trepidation. Many worry that the coronavirus surge on the mainland could spiral out of control, bringing a flood of infected mainland visitors who would strain the city’s health-care system and snatch up the limited supply of foreign-made vaccines.

For now, though, most people seemed willing to put their fears on hold as they get ready for the first New Year’s Eve in three years free of pandemic restrictions.

