Keep aid flowing to Ukraine

Congress just approved $45 billion in Ukraine aid for the next year, in addition to the roughly $68 billion the United States had already provided since February. Though a growing chorus of Republicans have called for a cutoff, there still appears to be broad, bipartisan support for helping the country in its fight against an unprovoked Russian invasion. Post columnist Josh Rogin reports that many Republicans favor keeping or even expanding Ukrainian military aid while cutting other assistance, such as funds to bolster Ukraine’s economy.

The Biden administration should push hard to maintain aid of all kinds. Ukraine needs some $55 billion in foreign help next year just to pay its bills. Coping with savage Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure — the power grid, for example — might require another $2 billion a month. Without such help, Ukraine’s war effort will likely crumble, regardless of how much military aid it receives.

There are many other agenda items that the new Congress should consider: a bill to spur development of new antibiotics to treat drug-resistant bacteria; policies to make opioid treatments more widely available; adjustments to the legal immigration system that would make it fairer to those seeking green cards. Lawmakers could permanently bolster the Child Tax Credit, which could push child poverty to new lows.