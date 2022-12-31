But despite what is sure to be partisan trench warfare, there is a perhaps surprising number of items on which the two sides could conceivably agree — if each decides it wants to accomplish something.
Pick up the pace on energy infrastructure
Democrats last summer passed the country’s most ambitious climate law ever, encouraging the massive buildout of renewable energy facilities. But some 80 percent of the bill’s potential emissions cuts will not happen unless the country increases its pace constructing electrical transmission lines, according to Princeton’s ZERO Lab. Environmental and other review has become overly burdensome, allowing NIMBYs to block even the most important green infrastructure projects.
True, Republicans and Democrats want to build different things. Democrats envision solar farms, wind turbines and new interstate power lines to connect it all together. Republicans argue for natural gas and oil pipelines. But there is room for compromise on broad-based permitting reform that enables the country to make good on the infrastructure and climate legislation the last Congress passed.
Make some fixes to the immigration system
The last Congress ended with yet another disappointment on immigration reform. A promising compromise that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) struck came too late in the session for lawmakers to consider, and its chances in the next Congress appear slimmer.
Yet their agreement provides the makings of what could be a modest, bipartisan step forward. The Sinema-Tillis bill would have legalized 2 million “dreamers” — that is, people who were brought to theUnited States as children, who grew up here and who are, in everything but their legal status, Americans. In return, the bill would have authorized stricter border security. Both measures have wide public support.
Meanwhile, the southern border remains beset by desperate migrants seeking asylum. One thing badly needed are more judges to weigh their claims, so that legitimate asylum-seekers can be admitted and others denied more quickly, rather than leaving so many in limbo as proceedings drag on. If, as expected, most are rejected, that could also have a deterrent effect on migration overall. Pairing such a plan with more funding to tighten the border might be an additional incentive for Congress to act.
Improve tech privacy
A bipartisan bill that would establish new protections for Americans’ online privacy is another one that did not quite make it over the finish line in the last Congress. It would create a new requirement for companies to set a “reasonably necessary and proportionate” standard limiting the data they collect on people, how they use it and with whom they share it. In other words, the burden would no longer be on consumers to wade through each company’s privacy policy and object if they have concerns.
Fight crime smartly
Negotiations on a big policing bill also collapsed in the last Congress. But there remain a variety of conceivable bipartisan agreements on criminal justice matters. One would be eliminating the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offenses. Another is requiring state and local police to report more data about local crime and police use of force to FBI databases, so the national crime and law-enforcement picture is clearer. As an enticement for cooperation, lawmakers could package accountability measures for local police departments with more federal money for law enforcement.
Keep aid flowing to Ukraine
Congress just approved $45 billion in Ukraine aid for the next year, in addition to the roughly $68 billion the United States had already provided since February. Though a growing chorus of Republicans have called for a cutoff, there still appears to be broad, bipartisan support for helping the country in its fight against an unprovoked Russian invasion. Post columnist Josh Rogin reports that many Republicans favor keeping or even expanding Ukrainian military aid while cutting other assistance, such as funds to bolster Ukraine’s economy.
The Biden administration should push hard to maintain aid of all kinds. Ukraine needs some $55 billion in foreign help next year just to pay its bills. Coping with savage Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure — the power grid, for example — might require another $2 billion a month. Without such help, Ukraine’s war effort will likely crumble, regardless of how much military aid it receives.
There are many other agenda items that the new Congress should consider: a bill to spur development of new antibiotics to treat drug-resistant bacteria; policies to make opioid treatments more widely available; adjustments to the legal immigration system that would make it fairer to those seeking green cards. Lawmakers could permanently bolster the Child Tax Credit, which could push child poverty to new lows.
No one expects the new Congress to match the last one in productivity or ambition. But serious-minded lawmakers should take stock of the unmet needs of those who elected them, set clear priorities and commit to getting things done, even amid the partisan strife to come.
