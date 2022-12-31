Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Social Security Administration uses a list of obscure and obsolete jobs, based on labor market data that hasn’t been updated since 1977, to deny thousands of claims annually for disability benefits. What’s worse is that the federal government has spent more than $250 million creating a new system over the past decade, but the agency isn’t using it — a breathtaking lapse in a $200 billion system that sends checks to 15 million Americans every year.

The Post’s Lisa Rein shared stories of people who have been denied benefits because Social Security claimed they could do jobs such as nut sorter, egg processor or dowel pin inspector that, for all intents and purposes, don’t exist in this country today. Also on the list: microfilm preparer, telephone quotation clerk, sack repairer, tube operator, eyeglass frame polisher, touch-up screener for printed circuit boards and stem mounter for lighting fixtures. Appeals courts increasingly overturn these decisions, which are based on jobs that are not really available because they either no longer exist, are now automated or have been offshored.

All of this traces the embarrassing inability of the bureaucracy to modernize its vocational system. After abandoning its Depression-era Dictionary of Occupational Titles in 1991, the Labor Department developed a new jobs database by 1998. However, after studying that system for a decade, Social Security decided in 2008 that this didn’t work for its purposes. It took an additional four years for the agency to sign a contract with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is part of the Labor Department, to design a separate system.

The good news is that, after various delays, this system has been built. It is based on a national sample of 60,000 employers and 440 occupations that cover about 95 percent of the economy. The bad news: Social Security hasn’t instructed staff on how to use it. Acting Social Security commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi declined to be interviewed about why her agency hasn’t yet implemented the superior alternative, and a spokeswoman for the agency wouldn’t answer Ms. Rein’s questions about a timeline for putting to use the modern data.

Ms. Kijakazi is among six acting commissioners, in addition to three Senate-confirmed leaders, over two decades. To the Trump administration’s credit, the last commissioner who was actually confirmed tried to fix this problem, but he was fired by President Biden after alienating advocates for the elderly and disabled with his efforts to tighten eligibility for benefits. Specifically, this commissioner, Andrew Saul, wanted to employ modern jobs data to make the case that disabled people could learn new skills and go to work in an economy that offers more sedentary jobs.

Social Security still plans to pay for the Bureau of Labor Statistics to refresh the new jobs database every five years, even though it is not currently being used. Auditors have found that the next phase, scheduled to start in 2023, will cost $167 million. But Ms. Rein reported that congressional staff have not been briefed on the project in at least three years. It is time for Mr. Biden to nominate a commissioner who is capable of taking the Social Security Administration into the 21st century.

