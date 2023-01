Lawrence Douglas got it just right in his Dec. 29 op-ed, “In case of death camp secretary, German court got the biggest question right ”:

Knowing participation in a murderous endeavor makes you a murderer, period. The Irmgard Furchners of the world made possible the Holocaust and other such atrocities. And while obviously on a very different scale, the Cassidy Hutchinsons among us somehow find it within themselves to (eventually) behave differently at significant personal cost.