Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was disappointing to see Courtland Milloy play down in his Dec. 28 Metro column, “Is fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction?” the recent call by 18 state attorneys general asking President Biden to consider designating illicit fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Mr. Milloy proposed a false dichotomy. Curtailing the flow of illicit fentanyl into the United States and increasing treatment for those suffering from addiction are not a zero-sum game.

Illicit fentanyl has driven drug-related deaths in the United States to a record high; it’s the No. 1 cause of death of Americans age 18 to 45, and it continues to flow into our country in astonishing amounts. This is not the time to surrender.

A WMD designation would activate federal resources to interdict illicit fentanyl before it reaches our border and poisons our communities. It would compel greater cooperation between the United States and Mexico. It’s a proportionate response to an unprecedented national crisis.

Advertisement

The designation would not prevent anyone struggling with substance-use disorder from entering recovery. It’s encouraging to see the stigma diminishing around harm-reduction tools such as fentanyl test strips. If my son Tommy had access to one in 2015, he probably still would be with us today.

It’s important that Americans who are in the dark grasp of addiction have access to treatment, but the illicit fentanyl threat also demands the all-of-government response that a WMD designation makes possible.

James Rauh, Akron, Ohio

The writer is founder of Families Against Fentanyl.

GiftOutline Gift Article