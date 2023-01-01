The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Massive resistance cost my aunt her dream

January 1, 2023 at 11:32 a.m. EST
Downtown Farmville, Va. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The Dec. 21 Kids Post article “A teen’s daring strike helped to end school segregation” told the story of Barbara Johns, the Farmville, Va., student whose actions helped end school segregation in Virginia.

I was born in Farmville. My aunt, Marjorie Morton Anderson, was in the 12th grade when the schools closed rather than integrate in what became known as massive resistance. She had always dreamed of becoming a nurse, and this affected her. She went to Salisbury, Md., to complete her last year of school while living with her brother and sister. She was so homesick that she went back to Farmville, which ended her schooling. She was about to graduate, but there was no school to attend. Years later, after she was married and had a family, she went back to school to accomplish her dream of becoming a nurse.

She now lives in Petersburg, Va., and is working at a hospital as a licensed practical nurse. Her dream was to be a registered nurse. She is now 80 and enjoying her job helping people.

Several members of our family went back to Farmville for the honorary graduation that was given for us but that did not take the place of the graduation my aunt and so many more deserved. The schools closing altered her lifelong dream of being a RN.

Patricia Morton Harrison, Salisbury

