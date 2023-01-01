I was born in Farmville. My aunt, Marjorie Morton Anderson, was in the 12th grade when the schools closed rather than integrate in what became known as massive resistance. She had always dreamed of becoming a nurse, and this affected her. She went to Salisbury, Md., to complete her last year of school while living with her brother and sister. She was so homesick that she went back to Farmville, which ended her schooling. She was about to graduate, but there was no school to attend. Years later, after she was married and had a family, she went back to school to accomplish her dream of becoming a nurse.