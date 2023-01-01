The Dec. 21 Kids Post article “A teen’s daring strike helped to end school segregation” told the story of Barbara Johns, the Farmville, Va., student whose actions helped end school segregation in Virginia.
She now lives in Petersburg, Va., and is working at a hospital as a licensed practical nurse. Her dream was to be a registered nurse. She is now 80 and enjoying her job helping people.
Several members of our family went back to Farmville for the honorary graduation that was given for us but that did not take the place of the graduation my aunt and so many more deserved. The schools closing altered her lifelong dream of being a RN.
Patricia Morton Harrison, Salisbury