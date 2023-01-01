Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 28 front-page article “Justices leave Title 42 in place” raised serious policy questions. The ambiguity, confusion, evolving rules, enforcement policies and convoluted messaging have created a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, and it is infecting our society at large. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight President Biden should establish an independent commission to recommend a set of legislative, executive and judicial remedies.

Our approach to immigration is defensive. We need to turn the table to make our approach to immigration in our national interests. Let’s focus on before-entry training or prequalifying economically motivated immigrants for jobs chronically underfilled by U.S. citizens. Once qualified and employed, immigrants should receive an entry visa with a bridge to eventual citizenship.

As for the immigrants seeking refuge from political oppression, crime or other inhumane conditions in their countries of origin, there is a big messaging and policy problem. The demand for refugee status has far exceeded the capacity of the recipient communities and support agencies. We can no longer accept every immigrant in this category, and cases should be approved by a consular official before immigrants begin the perilous journey. The number of such cases allowed should be based on an annual forecast of the capacity of local, national and community support groups to enable the transition in a humane manner.

No one has the right to show up on another nation’s doorstep and demand entry, as that is a violation of sovereignty. Let us welcome all categories of immigrants in an orderly way that serves our mutual interests. The current chaos is unacceptable.

William Johnson, Arlington

The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer and international public health consultant.

Though I can appreciate the step-by-step process of jurisprudence embraced by the Supreme Court on Title 42, the 5-4 decision yet again demonstrates an embarrassing disconnect between the real world and the ivory-tower polemics of the court’s conservative majority.

Postponing the end of the pandemic-related codicil as more appeals “play out” means real suffering for real people at the border. Is it possible that this exceptional country of ours — with all of its wealth — is incapable of amassing the resources needed to address this dilemma while awaiting long-overdue congressional passage of meaningful immigration policy reform? This is really a shameful commentary not in keeping with the way we mythologize about our American traditions and moral “superiority.”

Raymond Coleman, Potomac

