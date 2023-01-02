“Socrates Looking in a Mirror” by Bernard Vaillant, 17th century. (The Metropolitan Museum of Art) Opinion

Paul Woodruff was a professor of philosophy and classics for 49 years at the University of Texas at Austin. In 1969 and 1970, he served as a lieutenant and then captain in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. His latest book is “Living Toward Virtue.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This season, let’s pay attention to beauty in the souls of those we love. It did not come to them easily. The soul’s beauty is all too easily tarnished, and the soul itself can be fractured. I learned this the hard way, in a combat zone in South Vietnam in 1970. I used to think I was one of the good guys, but on my return I fell into self-loathing.

I was plagued by memories of two friends whom I had been unable to protect during a night battle. My helicopter pilot and I both made mistakes, and perhaps we could not have saved them even if we had done everything right. But years later I would have visions of my two friends looking up into a dark sky for the help I did not bring.

Worse, I had been charged with evaluating the Phoenix Program in our province each month. This was an initiative in which the South Vietnamese police arrested civilians who were thought to be supporting the enemy and sent them to detention camps. By studying the evidence, I came to believe that almost all of the people they detained were innocent, while the dangerous people were hiding in safe places. This was confirmed after the war.

I wrote a report of what I had found in January 1970, but my commander tore it up because, he told me, it made him look bad. I couldn’t find any other way to call attention to this atrocity. Later I learned that detainees had no opportunity to prove their innocence, and I was told about the detention camps’ cruel “tiger cages.” I still feel poisoned by my failure to halt the atrocity.

That was why I felt broken on my return, why I needed to put something of myself back together. The problem was not my personal identity; that had remained the same. And it was not my mind, which functioned as well as ever. I realize now it was my soul that was broken. I had been involved in actions that seemed deeply wrong to me, though perhaps necessary in the conduct of the war, and parts of my soul were at war with each other. Doing what you believe to be wrong leaves your soul divided against itself, and that sort of division is agony — the worst kind of agony, according to Socrates, because, he said, your soul is the most important part of you.

Every time you do wrong you bend your soul the wrong way, and when you act rightly you give your soul a brighter shine, a little beauty. Acting rightly brings your soul into greater harmony; wrongdoing splits your soul into bits that make war on each other. That is why Socrates famously said that it is worse to do wrong than to have wrong done to you.

A broken soul can be impossible to live with — both for you and for those you love. A broken soul is hard to trust, and love does not survive long without trust. Loving one part of your partner’s soul, you may nevertheless be terrified of another. A generally sweet-natured veteran I knew, half-waking from a dream, would try to strangle the wife he loved; once fully awakened, he would hate himself. The marriage ended.

In “Macbeth,” Shakespeare brilliantly portrays moral injury. The murderous Macbeth calls his soul “mine eternal jewel given to the common enemy of man” (the devil). He can’t live with what he has become: “To know my deed ’twere best not know myself.” What greater agony than to be constantly running away from who we are? I was lucky. Writing about the war helped me get to know myself after my return from Vietnam. Over the next two years, with the love of my fiancee, I put my soul back together — mostly. Writing still helps me today. And so does philosophy, asking what it means to nurture the soul — the activity Socrates insisted must take precedence over seeking wealth or fame.

Socrates was right. The most important thing about us is our soul. If you have ever been truly in love, then you have been attracted to the beauty of another person’s soul. Happily, as people age, the health of souls becomes ever more apparent, shining through faces that are lined and wrinkled. Do as Socrates urges: Nurture your soul and help others nurture theirs. In this season of love and friendship and caring, pay attention to beauty of soul, and help it flourish. It is what matters most.

