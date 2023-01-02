Regarding the Dec. 29 front-page article “Southwest didn’t heed warnings, unions say”:
By removing government oversight concerning how airlines service routes and charge prices, the marketplace was thought to be a better “regulator” of customer service levels. This has turned out to be largely false. As Southwest’s pilot union has reminded the public, the company has recently distributed hundreds of millions of dollars as stock dividends rather than investing it into the company. If you’re a shareholder, this might be satisfying; if you’re a passenger stranded at an airport over the holidays, you might wonder how senior airline management is making decisions.
The government is almost certainly going to step back into a regulatory role, and its first priority should be setting rules concerning how airlines prepare for disruptions to normal operations. This is not unlike regulating banks to have sufficient “reserves” to cover unexpected financial emergencies.
Matthew G. Andersson, Clearwater, Fla.
The writer, the founder and former chief executive of IndiGo Airlines, is a former senior aviation consultant.