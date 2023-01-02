As passengers find out that many shortcomings exist in our nation’s airline system, they might not appreciate that the airline “meltdown” affecting millions of travelers around Christmastime was completely avoidable. The problem goes back to 1978, when the airline industry was deregulated , and competition and profits were prioritized over basic public-utility goals.

By removing government oversight concerning how airlines service routes and charge prices, the marketplace was thought to be a better “regulator” of customer service levels. This has turned out to be largely false. As Southwest’s pilot union has reminded the public, the company has recently distributed hundreds of millions of dollars as stock dividends rather than investing it into the company. If you’re a shareholder, this might be satisfying; if you’re a passenger stranded at an airport over the holidays, you might wonder how senior airline management is making decisions.