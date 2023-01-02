Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jay Mathews’s Dec. 26 Education column, “Optimistic teachers found to produce more degree holders,” and the flawed study it reported on, failed to credit students, their families and other supporters for the hard work required to get students admitted to and through college. They also failed to consider the significant college-going and graduation obstacles faced by low-income, first-generation-to-college students attending public schools.

Teacher optimism, though important, is not sufficient to help students successfully navigate the complicated college admissions and financial aid gantlet. That requires knowledgeable, caring adults with time to focus on individual students. Affluent parents know this and often hire independent college counselors. Private and charter schools invest resources in college counseling because their track records on getting students to college affect their enrollment rates. But at many public high schools, overworked guidance counselors face caseloads of hundreds of students, making intense, individualized college advising impossible. In some districts, college access/success nonprofits are able to serve some students but lack the resources to help all the students who need it.

Numerous studies and the experience of hard-working students show that it takes many other resources to ensure college graduation — and that paying for a college education is one of the biggest obstacles. Making sure all students have a chance to get to and through college requires that we invest resources in the supports that future generations need to succeed. It also requires that we vastly simplify the college admissions and financial aid processes and that we find a way to significantly reduce the onerous costs of higher education.

Nancy Leopold, Bethesda

The writer is co-founder and former executive director of CollegeTracks, a college access and success nonprofit that serves low-income Montgomery County students.

GiftOutline Gift Article