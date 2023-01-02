I’m happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO [“Why America doesn’t love HMOs as much as I do,” Thursday Opinion, Dec. 29]. But that is not the point. HMOs have not worked to slow the rising costs of health care or improved the quality of care — mostly because they are run by for-profit companies such as Aetna (stock company) inside a system of for-profit pharmaceutical companies (all), hospital systems (many), nursing home chains and durable medical equipment companies. The incentives are aligned to make profits, not to provide the best care for patients.
The United States has by far the most expensive health-care system in the world, but it does not have the best system by any measure used internationally. One area that is particularly troublesome, given the heated debates about abortion, is that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality in the industrialized world.
No one can really fix a problem without addressing the root cause, even when it is difficult. Will we be brave enough to do it?
Pam Foster, Ellicott City