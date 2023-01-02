I’m happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO [“Why America doesn’t love HMOs as much as I do,” Thursday Opinion, Dec. 29]. But that is not the point. HMOs have not worked to slow the rising costs of health care or improved the quality of care — mostly because they are run by for-profit companies such as Aetna (stock company) inside a system of for-profit pharmaceutical companies (all), hospital systems (many), nursing home chains and durable medical equipment companies. The incentives are aligned to make profits, not to provide the best care for patients.