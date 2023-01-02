The Dec. 28 front-page article “ One-third of Capitol’s art honors enslavers ” approached the absurd. We have removed statues, monuments and portraits. What’s next? Mount Vernon? The Washington Monument? (George Washington kept enslaved people.) Are we going to burn Robert E. Lee’s house down? (He was a Confederate.)

The game gets ridiculous. Erasing history is for governments and people so insecure and dictatorial that they have to demolish the past, as if history justified present views and actions. We can condemn the past practice, but we should not destroy the present just to prove it. The childishness of Congress or any others in destroying recognition of the past is wrong. We do not celebrate wrongdoing in any form but recognize the good deeds of people in their time and place.