Opinion We should learn from the past, not destroy it

January 2, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. EST
The U.S. Capitol on Dec. 23 in Washington. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The Dec. 28 front-page article “One-third of Capitol’s art honors enslavers” approached the absurd. We have removed statues, monuments and portraits. What’s next? Mount Vernon? The Washington Monument? (George Washington kept enslaved people.) Are we going to burn Robert E. Lee’s house down? (He was a Confederate.)

The game gets ridiculous. Erasing history is for governments and people so insecure and dictatorial that they have to demolish the past, as if history justified present views and actions. We can condemn the past practice, but we should not destroy the present just to prove it. The childishness of Congress or any others in destroying recognition of the past is wrong. We do not celebrate wrongdoing in any form but recognize the good deeds of people in their time and place.

We need to grow up and recognize the past for what it is. Otherwise, our children will grow up dumb, appreciating nothing.

Peter Hutchinson, Gaithersburg

To me, the most telling aspect of these public displays is how institutions and behaviors that we abhor today were so universally accepted. Even in my lifetime, racism, sexism and antisemitism were the norm, and homosexuality was a crime. Those very rare individuals who bucked conventional thinking, both in the 18th century and in the 1950s, should be celebrated, but at the time, people such as William Lloyd Garrison and Frank Kameny were considered by many to be dangerous.

Who are the crazy outliers today? As a carnivore myself, I am fully aware that, sometime in the future, people will wake up to the horrible cruelty of raising sentient animals for food. Then there will be many more statues to be torn down and paintings to be covered up.

Ronald H. Blumer, New York

