Through most of their post-independence history, African countries have been seen by successive U.S. administrations through the lens of overarching geopolitical conflicts and competition. For the first few decades, that was the Cold War, during which African countries were deemed either “pro-West” or “pro-Communist” in the United States’ long rivalry with the Soviet Union. Following 9/11, U.S. attention mostly focused on countries wrestling with insurgency threats from local offshoots or affiliates of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The latest frame of strategic reference is China, which has been lavishly courting Africa with investment, loans and splashy construction projects. The “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” document released in August clearly places China as its chief global rival for influence in the 21st century.

But this is a limited view that ignores the continent’s own power and vast economic potential. By 2050, Africa will be home to one-fourth of the world’s population, half of them under the age of 25. Africa is already the world’s largest geographic free trade area, and its gross domestic product has been projected to reach as high as $29 trillion by 2050.

It was encouraging to see the Biden administration’s constant emphasis on a “partnership” during the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December, which was the first such gathering since President Barack Obama hosted one in 2014. “The United States is all in on Africa and all in with Africa,” Biden told the summit. The cornerstone of this new commitment was a promise of $55 billion over the next three years — not exactly a staggering amount for a continent of 1.4 billion people spread over 54 recognized countries.

Some of the assembled African leaders were unimpressed. Promises of heightened engagement are nothing new from U.S. presidents. George W. Bush made three trips to Africa as president, and spearheaded an emergency plan for AIDS relief that won lasting goodwill; Mr. Obama traveled to the continent four times while in office, and embarked on what turned out to be a disappointing initiative to upgrade Africa’s power needs. Still, that the summit even took place was a welcome turn. Donald Trump never set foot on the continent as president and is best known for disparaging African countries as “shitholes.”

Paradoxically, it might have been a good thing that Mr. Biden did not offer any new flagship initiative that can be conveniently packaged under an acronym or banner.

The president’s apparent preference for smaller-bore initiatives reflects the reality that promises of anything grander would not be backed up by additional money, given that the House will soon be under GOP control. Another is that significant programs are already in place — although they need more attention if they are to work better. Among them is the African Growth and Opportunity Act, signed by President Bill Clinton in 2000, which was supposed to shift U.S. interests to growth and trade. Some 80 percent of exports came from just five of Africa’s largest and most developed countries. Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, said the act was due for a rethink, to determine “how we can increase the utilization rates, particularly among smaller and less-developed countries.”

China has opted to build lavish and more visible symbols — presidential palaces, parliament buildings, soccer stadiums, military academies, rail lines and conference centers across the continent. The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa was built by China. Last month, ground was broken on a new $32 million Chinese-built headquarters for ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, in the Nigerian capital of Abuja. Nor is China the only player in Africa. Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have all become major presences on the continent — Russia coming with weapons supplies, Turkey and the UAE building mosques, hospitals and ports.

African critics already deride some of these structures as “palace diplomacy,” “parliament diplomacy” or “stadium diplomacy.” These tangible symbols built by China, Turkey or the UAE might smooth government-to-government relations short-term. But they rarely come with input from ordinary people.

What the United States can bring that other nations cannot is a type of more foundational infrastructure development — the infrastructure of democracy. There are already hopeful indicators. For example, the peaceful presidential elections in Kenya, which saw William Ruto sworn in for his first term, happened in part because Kenya was using new biometric voting registration systems, and electronic scans and immediate transfer of results to national tallying centers. This allowed less margin for suspicion and error throughout the voting process. Kenya also had a strong independent election commission and a Supreme Court, which can be replicated elsewhere.

Various surveys by Afrobarometer show that more than 6 in 10 Africans are overwhelmingly committed to democracy and its institutions. That pro-democracy sentiment holds strong for youth and particularly the middle class, both rapidly growing segments of societies. The majorities rejecting military regimes and strongman rule by one person is even greater. Wherever there is disappointment about democracy in Africa, it is usually because of associated corruption, Afrobarometer shows.

Biden, in his speech to African leaders, rightly pointed out that “support for democracy, respect for the rule of law, commitment to human rights, responsible government — all are part of our DNA.” But too often in Africa, as elsewhere, successive U.S. administrations have been willing to overlook antidemocratic tendencies and human rights abuses in support of the outdated idea of “stability.” Leaders in attendance in Washington included Presidents Paul Kagame, Paul Biya, Yoweri Museveni and others who have been accused of clinging to power through flawed elections. Their exclusion from some of the high-level Washington events may have made the point that staging a win at a rigged ballot box will no longer suffice for democratic legitimacy.

Treating African countries as full equals. Engaging in uncomfortable talks on the need for real democracy and offering to send the best technological help. Persuading the private sector to follow through with the needed investment for existing initiatives such as Power Africa and the growth and opportunity act. And building bridges to today’s African youth and middle class. Those can all be the pillars of a new American relationship with Africa. But it starts with a commitment to prosperity, durable democratic institutions and a mutual respect that acknowledges both sides have much to gain.

