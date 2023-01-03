Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s not clear whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is going to get the job for which he has yearned and debased himself for years. But one thing did become evident amid the bedlam in the House on Tuesday, when for the first time in a century the chamber was incapable of choosing a speaker on the first ballot: Whoever the hapless soul holding the speaker’s gavel turns out to be, that person is in for two years of hell.

In three rounds of voting, McCarthy fell short of winning the necessary majority because 19 and then 20 members of his own party refused to vote for him. So instead of spending the opening day of the 118th Congress celebrating the fact that they have won back the House, albeit narrowly, Republicans were grappling with the morning-after reality that theirs is a majority in name and numbers only. In their hands, the House promises to be all but ungovernable.

McCarthy deluded himself into believing it was possible to buy off a vehement group of hard-liners by embracing their MAGA agenda and offering concessions on House rules that would render the speaker’s job more tenuous, including by making it easier for a small group of dissidents to call a snap vote to toss out the speaker. All of which only underscored McCarthy’s weakness and the contempt in which he is held by the faction he has courted so arduously.

But the fact is, this wasn’t entirely — or even all that much — about McCarthy, whatever his failings as a leader, or even the radicalization of the GOP during the Trump era. The forces that brought Republicans to this day have been building for more than a decade, going at least as far back as the 2010 midterm elections, which saw the arrival of the tea party movement in Congress.

The Democrats’ 63-seat loss that year was the largest that a president’s party had suffered in any off-year election since 1938. The 85 Republican freshmen constituted 35 percent of their party’s incoming majority. What was different about them was not just their conservatism. It was that they had run explicitly on a promise of obstructionism.

Put another way, chaos was their brand. And in the years since, they have been joined by legions of like-minded newcomers. Former AFL-CIO political director Michael Podhorzer calculated that fully 85 percent of GOP members were elected in 2010 or later.

Gone are the days when the party would measure its accomplishments by the laws it passed. Today’s House Republican Conference is a far different crowd than even the Class of 1994, who won the GOP’s first majority in four decades after running on its Contract with America, a set of specific legislation Republicans promised to pass in their first 100 days.

It is debatable whether the contract itself had much to do with Republicans’ big win that year, but it did give them a governing blueprint. And while the Republicans of the mid-1990s were not entirely averse to wreaking havoc — as they did with back-to-back government shutdowns in the fall and winter of 1995-1996 — the GOP majority under Speaker Newt Gingrich was also pragmatic enough to cut deals with a Democratic president to get things done, including balancing the budget and revamping the welfare system.

In November’s elections, McCarthy put together what he called a “Commitment to America,” the title of which was a deliberate echo of that 1994 platform. But it was little more than a one-page list of easy-to-swallow slogans with some hot-button social issues thrown in. Just about the only bankable promise Republicans made is that they will use the majority’s subpoena power to embark upon ceaseless investigations of President Biden’s administration and his son Hunter. Or as McCarthy tweeted in early December and pinned to the top of his Twitter profile: “We’re learning in real-time how Twitter colluded to silence the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop just days before the 2020 presidential election. In 32 days, the new House Republican majority will get answers for the American people and the accountability they deserve.”

Really? Is this the burning issue that Republicans believe Americans see as a top priority? The tweet remained atop McCarthy’s profile even as the balloting for speaker began on Tuesday, but was unpinned after Jake Tapper began mocking it on CNN.

Should McCarthy finally decide to accept the message his party is sending, it is anyone’s guess who would be able to actually get the votes of a majority in the House. But the bigger question is this one: Have Republicans so delegitimized their supposed leaders that the job of speaker is even worth having?

