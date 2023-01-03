Leana S. Wen’s Dec. 28 Wednesday Opinion column, “A poppy seed bagel turned childbirth joy into trauma,” documented the devastating effect on a family and their baby when a health-care professional is not knowledgeable about the strengths and weaknesses of ordering a screening urine drug test (UDT).
Follow-up testing by GC-MS determining the concentration of morphine to codeine would have revealed the patient was innocent of illicit drug use. The bagel with the poppy seeds was the source of the unexpected positive on screening UDT.
The added expense of GC-MS UDT would be significantly cheaper than administrative process, stress and expense that the parents went through with the birth of their first child. Most important, do not order a test if you do not know how to evaluate an unexpected positive UDT.
Howard A. Heit, Reston
The writer is a physician.