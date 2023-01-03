The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Extra tests are encouraged for a positive maternal drug test

January 3, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. EST
Freshly baked bagels. (Federica Valabrega for The Washington Post)

Leana S. Wen’s Dec. 28 Wednesday Opinion column, “A poppy seed bagel turned childbirth joy into trauma,” documented the devastating effect on a family and their baby when a health-care professional is not knowledgeable about the strengths and weaknesses of ordering a screening urine drug test (UDT).

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Most screening UDT done by immunoassay can identify only the class of a drug such as an opioid. To identify the exact opioid and its concentration, a more sophisticated test called GC-MS should be done on the same sample of urine. A screening UDT can result in a false positive for opioids if the donor is on a quinolone antibiotic or a false negative if the donor is on a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl or methadone. Small concentrations of morphine and codeine present in a poppy seed bagel can result in a true positive with screening UDT.

Follow-up testing by GC-MS determining the concentration of morphine to codeine would have revealed the patient was innocent of illicit drug use. The bagel with the poppy seeds was the source of the unexpected positive on screening UDT.

The added expense of GC-MS UDT would be significantly cheaper than administrative process, stress and expense that the parents went through with the birth of their first child. Most important, do not order a test if you do not know how to evaluate an unexpected positive UDT.

Howard A. Heit, Reston

The writer is a physician.

Loading...