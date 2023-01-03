Most screening UDT done by immunoassay can identify only the class of a drug such as an opioid. To identify the exact opioid and its concentration, a more sophisticated test called GC-MS should be done on the same sample of urine. A screening UDT can result in a false positive for opioids if the donor is on a quinolone antibiotic or a false negative if the donor is on a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl or methadone. Small concentrations of morphine and codeine present in a poppy seed bagel can result in a true positive with screening UDT.