Marc A. Thiessen, in his Dec. 30 op-ed, “The 10 worst things Joe Biden did in 2022,” wrote that several thousand troops were “needlessly” forced out of the military for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. I disagree.
Ronald R. Blanck, Fenwick Island, Del.
The writer is a former Army surgeon general.
In his Dec. 30 op-ed, Marc A. Thiessen said of President Biden: “He begged foreign despots to produce more oil while weakening domestic production.” Having complained (in his Item 10) about high gas prices and unfairly blaming them on Mr. Biden, Mr. Thiessen protested that the president lifted sanctions to permit exports of Venezuelan oil and encouraged increased OPEC production, “all while leasing fewer acres of federal land for oil and gas drilling than any president since the end of World War II.”
Increasing petroleum supplies on the world market and allowing imports from Venezuela are measures obviously aimed at bringing down those sky-high gas prices (which, by the way, are falling fast). But leasing federal lands will have zero impact on gas prices in the short term because it takes years before a leasehold goes into production, even assuming the lessee moves promptly. Mr. Thiessen should know this. His statement wrongly and unfairly charged Mr. Biden with confused and uncertain policy choices, while the president is doing the best he can in a bad situation not of his making.
Robert J. McManus, Bethesda