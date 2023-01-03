Vaccines are given to military personnel for one reason: to prevent disease and ensure they are healthy enough to do their job. And the coronavirus vaccine worked. Very few of the more than 2 million service members who received the vaccine died from the coronavirus. Most military deaths from the coronavirus were in unvaccinated reservists. However, the real problem is that those who were discharged for refusing a direct, lawful order proved they cannot be relied upon or trusted. What next, refusing to attack the enemy because it’s dangerous? I would not want them in my foxhole!