Just before Israel’s new government was sworn in on Dec. 29, parliament elected a new speaker handpicked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Amir Ohana. The first openly gay person to hold that position, Ohana gave a speech in which he praised his partner of 18 years, “my anchor, the wise and the good,” and their two children.

Ripped from context, that moment could suggest that Netanyahu has returned to power as the leader of a relatively liberal government. This would be a grave mistake.

Netanyahu heads the most extreme, dangerous coalition in Israel’s history. Parties of the far right control the police and the administration of the West Bank. Along with Netanyahu’s Likud and ultra-Orthodox partners, they intend to eviscerate judicial restraints, freeing the government to violate civil rights. (On Tuesday, one of Netanyahu’s coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked controversy by visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, infuriating Palestinians and defying the new prime minister.)

And yet, as the Ohana moment shows, Netanyahu’s government is weaker than it looks. It’s a menacing edifice with a crack in its foundation. On social issues, Netanyahu has made commitments to reactionary partners that offend a chunk of more moderate voters within Likud — such as those who back equality for LGBTQ people. The result could be an early fall of the government or a realignment in the next election — if the opposition manages to keep public attention focused on those wedge issues.

A quick look back: The November election gave Netanyahu a path to a parliamentary majority by forming a coalition with two ultra-Orthodox parties and with three far-right religious nationalist parties. He negotiated with them as though they’d taken him hostage. His concessions to the Jewish Power party on control of the police and to the Religious Zionist party on settlement and administering the West Bank were egregious.

But his partners aren’t just extreme nationalists. They are social reactionaries, infuriated — like their ilk in other countries — by acceptance of gays, by feminism, by pluralistic education.

Take the misnamed Noam (“pleasantry”) party. In December, it emerged that the party created a list of enemies, including gays in the media and supposed radical feminists who had advised the military on opening more roles for women.

Netanyahu gave its single member of parliament, Avi Maoz, control over a piece of the Education Ministry that funds programs by outside organizations in schools. Until now, the ministry has funded programs on equality, civil rights, religious pluralism and LGBTQ rights — all the things that Maoz fears.

The backlash was immediate. Officials of dozens of cities announced they’d refuse to change programming in their schools. Among them were the Likud mayors of Ramat Gan, next to Tel Aviv, and Modi’in, a quintessential bedroom community. The mayors noticed what Netanyahu didn’t: Moderately conservative, middle-Israel voters don’t want Maoz imposing his unpleasant views of gays and women on their children.

In the lead-up to the new government taking office, another Netanyahu concession made headlines. The coalition agreements with his partners obligate the new government to amend — and gut — Israel’s wide anti-discrimination law. The law applies to any individual providing a service or product to the public, from corner stores to public kindergarten classes. It bans discrimination on grounds that include race, religion, nationality, gender, sexual orientation and age. In one class-action lawsuit under the law, an ultra-Orthodox radio station that refused to broadcast women had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The proposed amendment would exempt any “business that refuses to provide a service or product due to religious belief.” In interviews, a Knesset member from Religious Zionism said the change would allow a hotel to refuse service to gays. Another explained that doctors would be permitted to refuse to give treatments that contradicted their beliefs.

This is wildly unpopular. A survey found that 77 percent of the public opposed the amendment; only 12 percent supported it. Those numbers imply that most Likud voters are against the change.

Netanyahu, defensive, tweeted a denial that coalition deals would “enable discriminating against LGBTs.” Then he picked Ohana to be Knesset speaker. Yet the commitment to legalize faith-based discrimination remained in the coalition agreements, as officially filed in parliament.

The gap between Netanyahu’s coalition pledges and his promises to the public is the opening that the opposition must exploit. The new government, for example, plans a constitutional change that will empower parliament to override Supreme Court decisions. If the court quashes legislation that violates human rights, the Knesset will easily reinstate the law.

If civil rights advocates and opposition politicians speak abstractly of protecting the judicial system, at most they’ll energize people who didn’t vote for this government. They need to stress that the override clause will allow the coalition to legalize discrimination against women, gays and others — and the Supreme Court will be powerless.

Knesset members from the Likud’s coalition partners already are facing public attacks from hard-line rabbis because they assented to Ohana as speaker. They can’t afford to let Netanyahu slip out of his commitments, and are likely to set ultimatums. If Likud fails to come through — for instance, if backbenchers rebel — the coalition could slowly crumble. That would lead to early elections. If Likud accedes, at least some of its voters might well begin looking for a new political home.

For Netanyahu, the alliance with social reactionaries was the key to power. If his opponents act astutely, it will be the key to his downfall.

