As voters watch the House Republicans’ dysfunctional circus roll into town, they may be tempted to lower their expectations for the party’s performance. But they should not forget how a responsible House majority acts when the other party controls the White House. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight There are plenty of examples with which to compare the coming GOP majority. Democrats held the House for the last two years of President Donald Trump’s term and the last two years of President George W. Bush’s second term. While there were real policy differences between the two parties during those years, House Democratic majorities exercised restraint and responsibly carried out their constitutional duties.

For instance, despite Democrats’ strong opposition to the Iraq War under Bush, they did not vote to cut off funding for the conflict or threaten to default on the national debt if Republicans didn’t cave in to their demands. They also refrained from impeaching Bush when it became clear that the pretext for the war — the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq — was false.

Under Trump, Democrats did not investigate his adult children for their manifest conflicts of interest. Nor did Democrats toss qualified sitting members of the opposite party off committees for the sake of political vengeance.

How would the incoming GOP majority conduct itself in a make-believe world in which the party was led by sober, responsible adults? First, it would propose a budget and pass serious legislation, even if it expected the Senate to become a graveyard for such measures, as was the case when Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) controlled the chamber. For example, they could put forward ideas to contain prescription drug costs, curb health insurance fraudsters and address the needs of rural Americans, whom many of them represent.

This fantasy Republican Party would also develop a plan to fight inflation. This would not include measures that make inflation worse — cutting taxes for the rich, growing the deficit and repealing cost containment plans to limit prescription-drug price gouging. Likewise, after complaining for years that the U.S. labor participation rate is unacceptably low, responsible Republicans would hold serious hearings to explore the reasons for the problem (e.g., women can’t find child care, the rate of retirement has been accelerating) and concrete proposals to fix the problem.

Furthermore, Republican leaders who declared that there should be no blank checks for Ukraine would hold serious hearings on the conflict there. How much has the United States spent to help Ukraine fight back against Russia? How are U.S. sanctions against Russia working? What’s the human rights situation in Russia? Republicans actually could improve their own image and benefit the country with proper oversight of the Pentagon instead of using hearings as political stunts.

The GOP would also strengthen its internal organization. It’s easy to forget that during the past 30 years or so (since Jim Wright resigned as House speaker in an ethics scandal in 1989), Democrats have had orderly leadership transitions and relatively tight control of their left flank. No Democratic speaker has had to bargain away the threshold for a motion to vacate the chair, thereby rendering their leadership unstable. Republicans are obligated to get their act together.

Finally, competent GOP leadership would deal with the ethics debacles on its own side. That would follow the example set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her caucus in 2010, when they eased out Democratic Rep. Charles B. Rangel, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, amid multiple ethics scandals. In 2006, then-Minority Leader Pelosi also took the lead role in forcing Rep. Alan B. Mollohan of West Virginia to step down as the ranking Democrat on the House Ethics Committee when he ran into problems.

That’s the standard against which Republicans should be judged. As the Campaign Legal Center recounted, “Pelosi is one of four speakers who did not have an ethics scandal, and, of the four, she is the only one to push for and pass extensive ethics reform. … When she ultimately took over in 2007, she championed the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act, extensive reform that tightened lobbying, campaign finance and ethics laws.”

(One reform Pelosi failed to support was a bipartisan bill to ban individual stock ownership by members of Congress and their spouses. A responsible GOP speaker would promptly reintroduce the bill, put it on the floor and enact the anti-corruption measure.)

Simply because House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is weak and his members so crazed does not mean voters should lower the bar for assessing their tenure. Republicans have an obligation to govern, address the problems they ran on, respect the other party’s committee appointments and focus their oversight on legitimate issues. If they cannot manage that, voters have every reason to kick them out in two years.

