The House Jan. 6 select committee has wrapped up its comprehensive investigation into former president Donald Trump’s culpability for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. But there are gaps to fill regarding other government actors — and Senate Democrats are well positioned to take up the task. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Certainly, no one needs the Senate to revisit Trump’s lies about the 2020 election or his schemes to devise phony electors. These matters now rest in the capable hands of special counsel Jack Smith. Nevertheless, there are still facts to be uncovered about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and actions that could protect national security.

First and foremost, the Senate can develop a full accounting of the FBI’s failure to translate warnings of violence on Jan. 6 into preventive action. As the House committee explained in its report, “Prior to January 6th, numerous government agencies received intelligence that those descending on The Mall for a rally organized by the President were armed and that their target may be the Capitol. The intelligence community and law enforcement agencies detected the planning for potential violence directed at the joint session of Congress.” Yet law enforcement’s preparation was wholly insufficient.

The committee attempted to explain this lack of preparedness: “While the danger to the Capitol posed by an armed and angry crowd was foreseeable, the fact that the President of the United States would be the catalyst of their fury and facilitate the attack was unprecedented in American history.” But the entire country knew Trump was acting in unprecedented fashion. Law enforcement knew that he summoned supporters to D.C. in a Dec. 19 tweet. They knew about the permits for the “Stop the Steal” rally and that Trump would speak there. Did it really take all that much “imagination” to suppose that he might incite an attack on his own government?

The FBI has never taken ownership of its failure. It never conducted an internal after-action study or proposed solutions to prevent future debacles. Why not? Why hasn’t FBI Director Christopher A. Wray done what other FBI directors have done after national security screwups?

As Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix at Just Security put it, the House report “shifts responsibility away from the FBI and other intelligence agencies for the historic intelligence failure.” Though the committee does list some generic suggestions (e.g., intelligence agencies should examine “intelligence sharing protocols"), the Senate can and should go further.

The Senate Judiciary Committee would do well to conduct a hearing on the FBI’s performance both regarding Jan. 6 and its failure to compile data on domestic terrorism, as required by law. It should grill Wray in an open hearing, bring in former FBI officials to provide expert testimony and direct Wray to come back with reforms at a certain date — or face the prospect of Congress micromanaging the agency.

In a similar vein, the House select committee found that the Defense Department did not respond in a timely fashion to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing then-commanding general of the D.C. National Guard William Walker to contemplate breaking the chain of command to send his guardsmen to protect the building, which would have been a clear violation of law.

There is no evidence that then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller intentionally withheld approval for using the National Guard that day. But the committee’s report still paints a portrait of a man who was not ready for prime time in charge of the nation’s defenses.

Miller, who was appointed to his acting leadership position on Nov. 9, 2020, should never have been in that role. He had previously served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (only since August 2020), who reports to the director of national intelligence. In other words, Miller was not even in the Pentagon’s chain of command before he took charge of the department.

This problem was emblematic of the Trump administration’s widespread abuse of placing “acting” officials in place of appropriately confirmed appointees. While the Federal Vacancies Reform Act designates a secretary’s top assistant (e.g., a deputy secretary) as the “default” person to fill an opening, the 1998 act also allows the president to install someone from any other confirmable position. Taken to its logical extreme, the president could, for example, install an assistant transportation secretary as the acting defense secretary.

Senate Democrats should hold oversight hearings on this issue and review the ways in which prior administrations inappropriately positioned officials in “acting” roles. This could lead to much-needed reforms of the Vacancies Act. For example, senators could restrict acting appointments for key national security positions (e.g., attorney general, defense secretary) to only those at the highest level of their respective departments. Such a change might not have prevented the Jan. 6 debacle, but the Defense Department’s inaction clearly highlights the need for the Senate to more closely control who sits in top executive posts.

Separately, the House committee’s report never addressed the unique status of D.C., which lacks a governor with authority over a National Guard. The Brennan Center for Justice recommended giving the mayor control over the D.C. National Guard, explaining that “doing so would prevent the president both from misusing the DCNG as his own personal army, and from blocking or delaying proper uses of the DCNG by the elected leader of the District.”

Senate Democrats should hold hearings on this issue, pass legislation and force House Republicans to take responsibility for setting the city up for the next disaster.

None of this should detract from the House committee’s conclusions that responsibility for Jan. 6 rests with Trump and his enablers. Nevertheless, it’s clear our domestic and military national security entities got off track that day. It behooves Senate Democrats to focus on those failures and more important, install some guardrails to prevent further catastrophes.

