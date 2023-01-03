Heather Long’s Dec. 28 op-ed about the teacher shortage, “ America’s teacher shortage will last until salaries rise ,” argued that salaries are primarily to blame for the teacher shortage, but she omitted a profoundly significant problem for many teachers that has developed more or less in lockstep with the politics of grievance: Idealistic people go into teaching regardless of the low salaries, only to quickly become disheartened when they find that they are too often viewed as the problem by parents, administrators and students.

The respect that once came with the profession is diminished. The complaints roll in about homework, discipline and content. One person complains there is too much of something while another complains there is too little. The emails arrive at all hours, and teachers need to respond with the skill of a lawyer to resolve the issues. It goes against the idealism that brought them to teaching. And so the ranks are thinned, and the teacher shortage endures.