The United States and its democratic allies’ efforts to balance China’s superpower ambitions grew more serious in 2022. In the closing weeks of the year, Japan announced a surge of defense spending; Taiwan extended its period of mandatory military service; and the Biden administration, which is keeping Trump-era tariffs in place on thousands of Chinese products, tightened export controls blocking Beijing’s access to strategic computer-chip technology.

Missing from this defensive formula is a positive strategy for competing with China on trade. China is consolidating its position at the center of Asia’s trading system. Its trade in Southeast Asia grew 71 percent in the past four years, according to a recent Wall Street Journal analysis. Beijing is on a trajectory to dominate the economic landscape of the world’s most productive region, increasing its leverage over the United States and its allies.

A recent report from the Asia Society Policy Institute offers a road map for leaders interested in repairing this increasingly glaring strategic deficiency. Authored by former Obama administration trade official Wendy Cutler and former Trump trade official Clete Willems, the report makes solid recommendations for strengthening the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the 12-member trade agreement the Trump administration exited in 2017 and the other nations went on to enact as “TPP11” in 2018.

Conventional wisdom in Washington holds that multilateral trade agreements are a thing of the past. Even if they would be in America’s interest, the thinking goes, politics makes them impossible. But is that right? As Cutler and Willems note, the renegotiation of the U.S., Mexico and Canada free-trade agreement, the USMCA, borrowed from the TPP and won 89 Senate votes in 2020.

American attitudes toward China have changed dramatically since the Obama administration negotiated the TPP and the covid-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of U.S. supply chains that rely on China. Lowering Pacific trade barriers with friendly countries might win more support if it were pitched as part of an agenda for U.S. economic competitiveness and security. Contrast that with 2015, when Secretary of State John F. Kerry, on Russian television, floated the idea of Russia and China joining the TPP.

Perhaps the greatest weakness in the TPP was the possibility that China might profit from the agreement through trade with member states such as Vietnam. That could undermine worker protections and the TPP’s strategic purpose. For example, the rule-of-origin requirement for autos, which mandates that 45 percent of a vehicle must be made within the free-trade area for it to qualify for duty-​free treatment, could have allowed for a car to be exempt from U.S. tariffs even if, in reality, 55 percent of it was manufactured in China. Cutler and Willems propose more exacting rules of origin, as well as a tougher approach to state-owned enterprises.

The report also calls for environmental and labor-protection provisions modeled on the popular USMCA; a new chapter of the agreement to ameliorate supply-chain pressure points exposed by the pandemic; and a collective-action provision that would have other TPP members come to the aid of countries that China tries to coerce economically (such as Australia after it called for a probe into the coronavirus’s origins). Currency manipulation can tilt the playing field even in the absence of trade barriers, so the report also proposes to expand the agreement to cover currency disputes between TPP member states.

With strong U.S. leadership, many of these revisions might be possible. Though the United States had more economic leverage when it demanded high standards in the USMCA with Mexico and Canada — small economies compared with America — it has more strategic leverage in negotiating with Pacific states such as Japan. China’s aggressive turn in the past six years has increased the need to balance against Beijing. The United States might have more ability to shape certain provisions in the 2020s than it did in the 2010s.

Meanwhile, in addition to orchestrating a separate regional trade deal encompassing 15 countries, including China, Beijing is bidding for membership in the TPP, pressuring its 11 members for admission. Australia and Japan will veto Chinese membership in the foreseeable future, but U.S. absenteeism has been an economic and diplomatic coup for Beijing.

The original TPP was sold as a way to ensure that U.S. norms and values would set the standard for economic development. To the populist right, that sounded like globalist claptrap; to the left, it sounded too pro-capitalist and anti-worker. But much has changed among the parties — and in the world — since the Obama years. Americans can see that a massive Chinese-led economic bloc spanning from Russia to Southeast Asia is not in the interests of their country’s workers or its security.

It isn’t enough to promote industrial policy and tighten export controls on computer chips and maintain tariffs on Chinese goods; the United States needs a positive economic strategy to engage with Asian states to expand export markets and counterbalance China’s pull. The time might not be right in this Congress, but Washington would be wise to turn its attention to Pacific trade while it can still do so on its terms.

