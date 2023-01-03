Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The meltdown of Southwest Airlines’ logistics at Christmastime hurt thousands of travelers during the busiest season of the year. The airline had better get its act together, and quick. But it would be tragic to buy into the one-sided Twitter-mob onslaught against a singularly successful business that has served millions of travelers extremely well for decades.

Southwest has saved money for each of those travelers. Its relatively low fares put real dollars back into their pockets — money used for car rentals and hotels, food, clothing and housing. If you book Southwest, then need to cancel or change, you lose nothing; the money returns to your airline account or your pocket. How many of us dread rescheduling with other airlines because of onerous change penalties?

Every Southwest passenger may check two bags, 50 pounds each, for free. No chiseling there. And Southwest flies only 737s, relying on Boeing, a thoroughly American company.

During the pandemic, I’ve watched the performance of airlines: cancellations, mishaps, passenger altercations, service outages, etc. Consistently, Southwest had fewer of these problems than other domestic carriers.

Southwest had an extraordinary response to the pandemic: It added about two dozen new routes. Southwest service helped save and resuscitate many underused airports: Love Field in Dallas; Hobby in Houston; Midway in Chicago; and smaller airports in Manchester, N.H., and Providence, R.I.

The failures in recent days do not erase an exceptional long-term performance. I have three Southwest flights booked for early 2023, and look forward to earning A-List Preferred status again this year.

Gary Maloney, Vienna

When I talked with an agent from United Airlines to try to find seats for my daughter and son-in-law on a flight from St. Louis to Washington Dulles International Airport after their Southwest return flights were canceled at the last minute on Dec. 27, the agent told me something I didn’t know before: In an “emergency,” each major carrier is allowed access to available seating on other carriers. The agent said, “Of course, that doesn’t include Southwest. We can’t see their seat availability, and they don’t see ours.”

Seems to me that one small way to help mitigate a future meltdown would be for the Transportation Security Administration to require all domestic carriers to share seat availability with each other during an emergency.

Laurel Neff, Chevy Chase

