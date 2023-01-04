The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Dark days ahead for Red Sox fans

January 4, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. EST
Boston's Rafael Devers bats against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 5 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Scott Audette/Associated Press)

Regarding Chelsea Janes’s Jan. 1 Sports column, “The Red Sox are on a trajectory a wealthy team should not be on: Downward”:

Growing up in Boston, I have rooted for only one team in baseball: the Red Sox. Unfortunately, my being a fan has resulted in quite a bit of disappointment for me lately.

After the dismay of the team’s 2022 season, I expected the Red Sox to, like any team after a dismal season, regroup and assess what led to their shortcomings. Instead, it appears as though the Red Sox are trying to achieve an even worse season next year. They have traded their best players and brought aboard faded talent. And, if the Red Sox continue with the spiraling trajectory they seem to be moving, I fear dark days for all Red Sox fans.

Kiran Singh Bhatia, Brookline, Mass.

