First, the suggestion that Democratic House members should vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker in exchange for some kind of a deal was laughable. Did he really believe that the Republicans would agree to such a deal or keep their word if they did? Second, he said his proposal is necessary because the House “has been partisan and gridlocked for so long.” What House is that? Since 2019, the Democratic-led House has passed much important legislation. True, most of it died in 2019-2020 in the McConnell Senate. However, after the Democrats won the Senate (and the presidency) and retained the House in 2020, 2021-2022 saw a period of serious and successful legislation, despite Republican efforts to block as much as possible. Hence, to assess equal party blame for partisanship and gridlock has no real meaning, except to satisfy some journalistic rite.