George Santos isn’t sorry — not really, anyway. Everyone lies these days, after all. The Long Island Republican who won a key election by vaunting his biography as the deep-pocketed biracial grandson of Holocaust survivors might not be the grandson of Holocaust survivors … or biracial … or deep-pocketed. Yet he is likely soon to be sworn in, admitting only to the peccadillo of “résumé embellishment” when really what he seems to have done is “made up almost everything about his biography.”

The thing about Santos is that nothing about him can be trusted, from where he went to high school (not New York’s famed Horace Mann) to where he went to college (nowhere) to where he got the nearly $1 million he lent to his campaign (who knows?!?) to when his mother died (on a day other than 9/11).

All this is shocking but not surprising — a phrase that has achieved meme status in recent years for a reason: We’re living in the age of the scam.

Sam Bankman-Fried never lied about who he was, but of course he didn’t have to. The guy was born on Stanford University’s campus; he went to college at MIT; along the way he attended something called Canada/USA Mathcamp.

His whole shtick wasn’t pretending to be someone else so much as it was performing the most exaggerated version of himself: T-shirt and cargo shorts with gym socks, sleeping on beanbag chairs in the office, playing League of Legends during podcast interviews.

Even this, however, looks in retrospect a lot like a ploy. People should trust me because I’m honest enough not to pretend I’m the type of person people should trust.

The cryptocurrency exchange FTX probably wasn’t designed to be a vehicle for its founder to lend money to himself to make risky trades — and midterms donations, too. Bankman-Fried might have been fooling himself as much as he was fooling anyone else, not realizing (or not letting himself realize) that you can’t create money out of nothing more than hype.

Of course, this plague is endemic to crypto. Look at the speculative coins whose value depends entirely on whether lots of investors are trading in them so that investors can’t afford to stop trading in them. Behold the cartoon apes that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars until suddenly they don’t because no one thinks they should anymore.

FTX would have kept working if people hadn’t started to worry that it didn’t work. Much of the industry operates that way. The key is that the lie is sustainable as long as the marks are also lying to themselves.

Most Americans don’t understand crypto. But Americans understand lots of other startups that don’t rely on distributed ledger technology designed to solve the Byzantine generals problem.

They understood Elizabeth Holmes’s blood-testing gambit Theranos — a scam. They understood shared office-space “solution” WeWork — also, basically, a scam. They understand the delivery apps they use to get a guy to bring bowls of ramen to them on his bicycle — unprofitable at the core but pretending still to be viable businesses in a manner describable as, yes, a scam.

We understand catfishing. We understand Instagram influencers whose perfect lives we scroll through as we procrastinate our way through our imperfect ones. They’re paid to look pretty, or happy, or even politically engaged. They’re paid, essentially, to perform. And we understand us when we perform online whatever versions of ourselves we want the world to see.

Why are there so many liars these days? Why are we willing to trust them, and even to become them?

You can’t talk about George Santos without talking about Donald Trump.

The former president, too, got elected by lying — conjuring up facts and figures to paint him as wealthier than he was when it came to the public and poorer than he was when it came to the IRS; inventing tales about immigration or trade or NATO to stoke voters’ anger and fear; accusing his opponents of corruption when he was really the one flirting with a foreign adversary.

And when he didn’t get elected, he turned to the “big lie” that the whole thing was rigged.

Trump embodies the age of scam in his sagging suits and self-branded ties — and he explains it, too. We all want to win, and a whole lot of us are more afraid than ever that we’re losing. We’re worried about money; we’re worried about the planet; we’re worried everyone else is having fun without us.

We’re looking for easy answers to a host of hard problems, and hawking them is every scammer’s trade. “I alone can fix it” is not all that different from “this token above all others can make you rich,” or “this blood-testing tech can save your life.”

We talk about “impostor syndrome,” the anxiety that we’re faking it even when we’ve made it, and that someday the whole world will find out. We all want to be reassured that we aren’t losers, and more particularly that we aren’t losers pretending to be winners. So even though we know everyone else is scamming a little bit (or at least résumé-embellishing) and we’re scamming a little bit too, part of us wants to believe that some too-good-to-be-true things are true after all — that gay Republican deep-pocketed biracial grandsons of Holocaust survivors do exist.

Santos described himself in interviews during his campaign as “the American Dream.” Maybe he’s right.

