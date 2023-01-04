For two years, White’s Ferry has been closed because of a contract dispute between the two parties involved in the ferry’s operation. On May 7, 2021, The Post opined on the closure and said that the two counties involved should “shape a solution that gets the ferry running and safeguards it from future interruption.” On Dec. 29, hundreds of citizens from Poolesville and the surrounding Agricultural Reserve in western Montgomery County gathered on the second anniversary of the closure with frustration and some anger. The ferry, which connects Poolesville and points south in Montgomery County via Route 107 with Leesburg and Loudoun County and Route 15, is literally the “main street” of Poolesville.

We believe there has been far too little urgency on the part of many public officials to get traffic flowing again over the ferry. The economic and social impacts on the lives of those in the western part of the county is substantial, but local citizens could be forgiven for thinking the disruption has gone without much notice. That is why I am so heartened to see so many western county residents come out during a holiday break to demand action. A simple contract dispute has been allowed to drag on when it should have been settled long ago.