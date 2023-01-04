Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has prompted widespread discussion of the impact he had along with his predecessor, Saint John Paul II, with whom he worked closely for decades. John Paul was an indefatigable traveler with a winsome smile. His successor, a scholar’s scholar. The one used charisma to encourage the flock; the other the written word.

Now comes a much younger man, a master of new technologies, to carry on the mission of evangelization and teaching. His perch: Not Rome, but a Midwestern college campus.

Rev. Michael Schmitz, a priest in the Diocese of Duluth, Minn., serves the students of the University of Minnesota Duluth — but that’s not the amazing part. His “The Bible in a Year” podcast from Ascension Press, entering its third year, is reaching audiences on a scale unimaginable before the digital age.

The podcast offers a daily Scripture lesson in under 30 minutes, beginning on day one with Genesis and ending on day 365 after every word of the Catholic Bible has been read aloud. Schmitz adds clear and engaging explications of the sometimes difficult texts, so that a famously challenging project flies by faster than anyone could have imagined or hoped.

When I interviewed Schmitz in October, he put the number of all-time downloads of his podcast — ranked near the top of iTunes and Spotify’s religion charts for the majority of 2021 and 2022, and sometimes at the very top — at 350 million, heading toward 400 million. Buoyed by word-of-mouth and by the customary burst of New Year’s resolutions, “The Bible in a Year” should cross the half-billion download mark in the coming months.

I followed up by asking: How many listeners does that mean? “Father Mike,” as his audience calls him, demurred — and with good reason. Not all downloads are actually listened to. On the other hand, some are listened to by groups of people in a living room, a meeting room, or a carpool. Whatever the total number of ears reached by Father Mike, it is certainly among the greatest evangelical gatherings in church history.

When the New York Times took note of this countercultural podcasting phenomenon, the paper described Schmitz as “an affable 47-year-old Midwesterner whose upbeat and self-deprecating manner — not to mention regular-guy good looks — exude strong Ted Lasso vibes.” True that. In voice and manner, he is as approachable as a park bench.

He’s also a very familiar figure to all Catholics who have known great priests in their lives. Podcasting is an intimate form of communication. Schmitz can’t attract an audience so vast with grim or grumpy harangues. But joy cannot be faked; it must be sincere. Schmitz is the real deal, with an added layer of “Minnesota nice.” Catholics of a certain age might be reminded of Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley, the gentle but compelling priest embodied by Bing Crosby in “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” Even cynics would have to concede his sincerity, should they make it through a few weeks — or even an entire year — of his podcasts.

Not one to rest, Schmitz launched a second podcast on New Year’s Day. “The Catechism in a Year,” aims to do for official Catholic teaching what the original podcast has done for the Good Book. Aware, perhaps, that far fewer people aspire to know the Catholic Catechism than seek to know the Bible, Schmitz has the new podcast on a tight timetable. Episode 1 was 16 minutes long. Episode 2, just under 15. It’s not much time to spare in exchange for a firm grasp on the collective beliefs of an institution 20 centuries in the making.

The prologue of the modern Catechism takes up the first two pods and wraps up with this:

“As the Roman Catechism [of 1563] stated, whoever teaches must become all things to all men to win everyone to Christ. Above all, teachers must not imagine that a single kind of soul has been entrusted to them — and that consequently it is lawful to teach and form, equally, all the faithful in true piety with one and the same method.”

So much for one size fits all religious outreach. The prologue continues: “Those who are called to the ministry of preaching must suit their words to the maturity and understanding of their hearers, as they hand on the teaching of the mysteries of faith and the rules of moral conduct. Above all,” Schmitz concluded — with what might be the watchword of his powerful digital ministry —“charity.”

Two days into the new podcast, I had already advanced in my knowledge of my faith. Even if you don’t share my beliefs, and the beliefs of Catholics worldwide, perhaps you will want to know what our church actually teaches. Learning has never been easier, thanks to Father Mike.

