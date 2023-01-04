Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the world remains rightly focused on Vladimir Putin’s barbaric war in Ukraine, the Russian leader continues to advance his destabilizing, antidemocratic agenda in other places in the world. Among them is the small but strategically vital nation of Georgia, wedged between Russia and Turkey on the coast of the Black Sea.

Right now, Georgia’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili is languishing in detention there — by some accounts inching closer to death. The Biden administration and its allies can’t let that happen. It’s time for a global campaign to free Saakashvili now — precisely because of his past services to the cause of democracy in his homeland.

Two decades ago, Saakashvili emerged from obscurity to become a world hero of democratic breakthroughs. In 2003, Saakashvili led the peaceful Rose Revolution in Georgia, toppling a notoriously corrupt regime and bringing to power a pro-democracy, pro-market team of young leaders that aimed to move Georgia toward Europe. Like all revolutions, the Rose Revolution had its controversies. Determined to strengthen the state’s power and tackle Georgia’s endemic corruption, Saakashvili sometimes cut corners on democratic norms. But Georgia’s general democratic trajectory in the Saakashvili era was never in question.

Saakashvili and his team put into effect some of the most sweeping administrative and economic reforms in the post-Soviet world. Importantly, after his second term as president, Saakashvili presided over the transfer of power to a successor through peaceful elections. That’s what democrats do.

Democratic leaders in the West celebrated Saakashvili as an inspiring democrat and effective reformer. Some of the methods successfully used in the Rose Revolution were replicated in the Orange Revolution in Ukraine the following year. President George W. Bush developed a close personal relationship with Saakashvili; one of the main streets in downtown Tbilisi is named after the U.S. president. As vice president, Joe Biden also admired the Georgian leader. (I witnessed their rapport when I accompanied Biden on a trip to Georgia in 2009 as a National Security Council official.) The respect was genuine. Saakashvili was not perfect; he made mistakes. But his record of achievement as the father of Georgian democracy was historic.

But there was one foreign leader who detested Saakashvili: Vladimir Putin. A successful Georgian democracy on his southern flank was anathema to everything Putin stood for, and he was determined to block Saakashvili’s determination to anchor Georgia in the West. The Russian president particularly disliked his pronouncements about Georgia’s aspirations to join NATO. Putin feared the color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine precisely because they threatened the legitimacy and stability of his autocracy in Russia. In August 2008, Putin showed his hand by invading Georgia. He followed by recognizing two regions of the country as independent states, thereby freezing any discussions in Brussels about Georgia’s NATO membership.

As Russian tanks rolled toward the Georgia capital of Tbilisi, some urged Saakashvili to flee. Like President Volodymyr Zelensky last year in Ukraine, Saakashvili chose to stay. Putin ultimately decided not to try to arrest or kill Saakashvili or to overthrow the Georgia government through military force, but the Russian leader remained focused on undermining the Georgian president. (Today, Russia still occupies one-fifth of the country’s territory.)

Putin and his proxies soon figured out how to use democratic institutions to bring Russian loyalists to power, orchestrated by Putin’s main surrogate in Georgia, the billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili (who made his fortune in Russia, not Georgia). Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party has succeeded in eroding the power and independence of political parties, civil society and the press, dramatically weakening the country’s democracy. Last year, the European Union officially declared Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership — but not Georgia. Nothing could have better dramatized Georgia’s diminished status.

As the Georgian government became more autocratic and Russia-friendly, Saakashvili saw no role for himself there and left for Ukraine, where he held a series of official positions with varying degrees of success.

But living in exile did not feel right to him. He wanted to try to reverse Georgia’s creeping autocracy. So, in 2021, he returned. That was a mistake. The government quickly put him under arrest for alleged “abuses of power,” and he has been in detention ever since. His legal team recently distributed a medical report suggesting that he might have been poisoned. Recent images from the clinic where he is now held have shown him gaunt and disoriented.

President Biden, in close coordination with other democratic leaders in Europe, must make an urgent appeal to save Saakashvili. On humanitarian grounds, Biden and others must urge Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to grant Saakashvili a pardon and allow him to travel to a medical facility outside the country — a measure already demanded by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which has also declared Saakashvili a political prisoner.

Saakashvili’s death in jail would be a victory for Putin and a blow to Georgian democracy. No one understands this better than Zelensky, who last month appealed to the Georgian authorities to “show mercy” by releasing the ex-president.

Zelensky was right to do so. The United States and the European Union should follow suit. The free world has stood together in defense of democracy in Ukraine. The should do the same in Georgia by pressing for Saakashvili’s release.

