Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In good news for Netflix — though probably not the palace — Prince Harry and his wife aren’t done telling (or selling) their story. The prince’s memoir, “Spare,” is to be published Tuesday. Trailers dropped Monday for interviews that Harry has done with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” and the U.K. network ITV (with Tom Bradby, the journalist whose 2019 interviews with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed their unhappiness with royal life).

Advertisement

For its part, the palace can only hope that Harry’s forthcoming criticisms do not identify specific family members but instead, following the couple’s pattern, mostly blame unnamed officials and staff for troubling actions such as planting negative stories about Meghan in the tabloids.

It is hard to see how 2023 could be more challenging for the House of Windsor than 2022. This time last year, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign, was set to celebrate 70 years on the throne. By summer, her declining health had led Elizabeth to miss the opening of Parliament as well as some events marking her Platinum Jubilee. Her death in September, at age 96, prompted both a wave of support for the royal family and more complicated conversations over colonial legacy and the monarchy’s role today.

After decades as heir to the throne, King Charles now has reason to be energized — and wary. His first Christmas address as monarch emphasized links to the past, including his mother’s long reign, and sympathy for many Britons’ cost-of-living struggles. But as his May 6 coronation draws closer, the cost of the pomp and pageantry is likely to be questioned amid Britain’s economic woes. It’s also unclear what Harry might soon reveal about his relationship with his father, whether growing up, in the wake of his mother’s death or more recently.

Advertisement

The other big question is what Harry says about his older brother, Prince William. In his 2019 interview with ITV’s Bradby, Harry said the brothers were “on different paths.” In his Netflix docuseries, Harry accused his brother’s staff of “briefing” the media against him and Meghan, and said that the palace put out a statement in his and William’s name without consulting him. He also said that William screamed at him during the family summit over Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life in 2020. The brothers were long known to be close — and the only people who understood the experience of growing up with the scrutiny that followed their parents’ marriage and divorce. The more Harry talks about their private lives, the wider the rift will grow.

And with Harry’s book tour ramping up, he and Meghan show no signs of quieting down. In interviews, Harry has repeatedly likened his wife to his mother — praising Meghan’s affinity for royal duties and her personality and behavior as Diana-like. While this generates sympathy for Meghan in some quarters, there is a key difference between the women: Diana, born into British nobility, was invested in the monarchy in a way that California-born Meghan never could have been — and has no reason to be now. Harry and Meghan aren’t interested in privacy but in controlling their narrative. The palace doesn’t want to debate the couple’s claims but for the stories to die down. The result: Real-life royal drama is likely to continue for a while.

WATCH: King Charles’s first Christmas message.

Money matters: King Charles’s image is already on coins that are circulating in Britain, but his likeness isn’t expected on paper currency until 2024.

Don’t miss

Netflix's documentary series, which premiered Dec. 8, delves into the couple's courtship, marriage and exit as senior members of the royal family. (Video: The Washington Post)

Don’t want to watch the entire series? This two-minute Post video covers highlights from the first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan.”

Advertisement

If you prefer to read, this Post article notes seven takeaways from the first three episodes. And this Post report has five revelations from the second installment. (One of those assertions? Harry believes that Meghan miscarried due to stress related to a U.K. tabloid story.)

Prince Harry and Meghan made a fairy-tale escape, writes Style columnist Monica Hesse. Yet they still seem trapped — doomed to tell their story over and over again.

Reactions to the Netflix docuseries were mixed, but one column sparked outrage, writes London bureau chief William Booth. British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson, 62, wrote a column in the Sun tabloid last month imagining the Duchess of Sussex naked and humiliated before jeering crowds. The Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch, withdrew the column amid intense criticism. More than 60 members of Parliament wrote to the paper’s editor demanding an apology and action against Clarkson for creating “an unacceptable climate of hatred and violence.”

Regram

Follow @washingtonpost and @postopinions on Instagram for more news coverage

GiftOutline Gift Article